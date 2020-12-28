Government to keep Covid-19 restrictions under ‘constant review’ - Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government will be keeping Covid-19 restrictions under “constant review”.

Speaking on his way into a Cabinet meeting Mr Martin said the current Level 5 measures were “very severe” in terms of restrictiing people’s activities and closing sectors of society. He said the Government would need to wait and see the impact of the measures on the spread of the virus but would be keeping them under “constant review”.

Earlier Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated that he does not envisage the lifting of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions any time soon.

As vaccinations are due to be rolled out in the State tomorrow he said there was a case for saying that Level 5 restrictions should stay in place until those most at risk were vaccinated.The current levels of restrictions would be reviewed by the Cabinet on January 12th, he said.

Mr Varadkar said it was expected that cases would rise early in the new year and then “hopefully” fall off. However, he warned that some form of Level 5 restrictions could have to remain for months, not just weeks. Any plan would have to take into consideration all the consequences.

Mr Varadkar said here was a concern that the new more transmissable variant of the virus in circulation here might have to change the National Public Health Emergency Team’s calculations. Previously when there were Level 3 and Level 5 restrictions the R rate had been reduced, but the new variant could have an impact on that, he said.

The State will vaccinate up to 20,000 people a week from early January, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said, arguing that Ireland will not be “left behind” amid criticism of the speed of the roll-out of the Covid-19 immunisation programme.

Mr Varadkar defended the rate at which the Covid-19 vaccination programme will commence in Ireland after several EU countries began the roll-out of their programmes over the weekend. It will be slow at first but will be extended over the course of the next few months, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The pace at which the vaccination programme will be rolled out is because of issues such as training for vaccinators and informed consent, he added.

Medical experts had advised that the programme should commence in acute hospitals so there would be full back up if anything were to happen. There had been some cases of anaphylactic reaction in other countries, he said.

When asked if the issue of litigation had been a concern, Mr Varadkar said that was always the case in Ireland with “anything to do with any kind of medical care”. There had been “heightened concern” about litigation and the necessity “to make sure everything is right.”

Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats, said it seemed “there were logistical issues with registration and consent, both of which should have been sorted out by now”.

It is understood a particular focus is coming to bear on the issue of consent in the design of the programme. The State is wary over the potential for litigation arising from the vaccination programme, after it faced legal cases which touched on the issue of informed consent over Pandemrix, the swine-flu vaccine.

Senior medics, including Dr Tony Holohan, were in the spotlight arising from recent actions over pandemrix, a source involved in the rollout said, arguing that Ireland had a litigious culture. Consent is also a key focus among nursing-home residents, some of whom may have impaired cognitive function or communication difficulties

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane said it was important for the HSE to “set out the reasoning why it seems to be taking a bit longer than other countries”.

Mr Donnelly said the HSE would next week begin vaccinating in healthcare settings before moving directly into nursing homes, and “in parallel” immunising front line healthcare workers.

“There’s a lot of work going on to make sure that the informed consent materials and procedures are correct, are legally robust, and to make sure the training materials are appropriate,” he said on Sunday.

The State had the infrastructure in place to roll-out tens of thousands of vaccines per week in January, he added.

“From the first week in January we will be receiving 40,000 doses per week. That means we can vaccinate up to 20,000 people a week from early January.”

A HSE source said that between 2,000 and 4,000 people are likely to be vaccinated this week, rising to 20,000 a week from January 4th, and between 30,000 and 40,000 people per week from January 11th, if supplies are delivered into the country.

Earlier than planned

The vaccine roll-out programme will begin on Tuesday, one day earlier than planned, in one of four hospitals designated as initial sites for the administration. Initially, the plan had been to go directly to nursing homes, but the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) said it would prefer the first tranche be given in healthcare settings after some reports of anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction, in the UK and the United States.

Prof Karina Butler, chair of the committee, told The Irish Times that due to this, the NIAC had requested that vaccines initially be given “in facilities where there was medical-support available, and in the intervening time vaccinators would gain confidence and experience handling it if there were reactions”.

Training of vaccinators in the specific requirements for the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine will be ramped up this week, with some 200 vaccinators who normally work on school immunisation programmes, alongside 1,500 other healthcare professionals, likely to be involved.

Top priority

Asked why Ireland was not rolling out the programme straight away, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the top priority was to begin vaccinating people in a safe and effective way. “We want to build confidence very early and immediately with our own vaccine roll-out process,” he said.

The HSE said it plans to complete all nursing-home vaccinations by February 28th, covering 70,000 staff and residents. A draft vaccination schedule shows that the nursing-home programme will begin in earnest in the week beginning January 11th, with the vaccination schedule set to be finalised this Thursday following further consultation with nursing-home operators.

Covid will be discussed at today’s Cabinet meeting which was being held to discuss the Brexit deal agreed on December 24th.