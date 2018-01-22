Government to fund local authority mortgage scheme

The Government will today unveil a new scheme of local authority mortgages

that will be available from next week.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy will outline details of the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme to the housing summit of local authority managers in Dublin. Under the scheme, the Government will finance local authorities to provide mortgages to people who have been turned down by banks.

The low-interest rate mortgages will be available to purchasers of properties worth up to €320,000 in the greater Dublin area, Cork and Galway, while the ceiling in the rest of the country will be €250,000.

The scheme will be reserved for borrowers with an annual gross income of no more than €50,000, or €75,000 for couples. Central Bank rules will apply so borrowers will be able to take a mortgage for 90 per cent of the property’s value.

Borrowers will be able to choose a fixed rate of 2-2.25 per cent over 25-30 years, terms unavailable from any bank.

The Government has set aside €200 million for the scheme this year, but it is understood more money is likely to made available next year if it is a success. The allocation for this year is expected to cover about 1,000 mortgages.

The loans can be used to purchase new and second-hand properties, or to finance the building of a home.

The scheme is to be targeted at people who have been turned down for mortgage approval by banks, though applicants will have to satisfy a prudential lending analysis to demonstrate they will be able to meet repayments. Applicants will have to show they have been turned down twice, or have two insufficient offers, from the banks.

The scheme will be opened on February 1st, while a website allowing potential borrowers to ascertain eligibility (rebuildingirelandhomeloan.ie) is live.

Homelessness

The Minister will use his speech to the conference to defend the Government’s efforts to tackle homelessness. He will say Government initiatives on the supply side will lead to the construction of more homes, and will defend existing initiatives such as a new fast-track planning process for large developments; an infrastructure fund to open up land for development; new apartment guidelines that will allow more homes to be built on a site, while removing costs such as parking spaces where they are not needed; and a new State-funded bank to provide competitive loans for builders.

However, he will acknowledge the Government also needs to help buyers and renters. Along with the local authority loans scheme, he will give details of a new affordable purchase scheme that will provide homes on State-owned land.

Councils will provide land at reduced or no cost and, once houses are built, the price will be discounted and the State will retain an equity share, Mr Murphy will say. Initial sites and funds have been provided.

A pilot project is under way to examine the feasibility of an affordable rental scheme that would provide low-cost rental units on State land.