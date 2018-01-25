Government to appoint Digital Safety Commissioner this year

The Government will move to appoint a Digital Safety Commissioner this year.

The proposal was made by Minister for Communications Denis Naughten last year in response to increasing concerns over the deliberate targeting of children online.

However, doubts were raised by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in a pre-Christmas interview when he said a commissioner was not the right path forward.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Mr Naughten has confirmed he will proceed with the appointment this year.

Under the Minister’s proposals, the proposed Digital Safety Commissioner would be a proactive force in identifying and taking down illegal content.

The statutory position, which is modelled on similar situations in Australia and New Zealand, would seek to promote digital safety and encourage positive digital use among children and young people.

A new statutory code of practice would be enforced outlining standards for major internet companies and an effective complaints procedure.

The issue of online safety is under the remit of the three different Government departments.

While the Department of Justice has responsibility for illegal content including child grooming and child sexual abuse, there is no whole of Government response to the increasing challenges.

Earlier this week, a Dublin man pleaded guilty to 11 sample charges of possessing and sharing child pornography.

Matthew Horan (26) from Clondalkin will be sentenced on Friday. He used Skype, Snapchat, Instagram and Kik, an anonymous instant messaging application, to send and receive images from six identified children in Ireland and nine others around the world.

During three separate raids on Horan’s home, gardaí found thousands of child pornography images on computers and phones.

In victim impact statements, a father of one victim and the mother of another spoke of their horror at what they had discovered.

They “felt sick to the pit of our stomachs” Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard on Monday.