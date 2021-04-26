Government to announce plan for likely easing of restrictions over summer

The Government will this week announce its plan for the likely easing of restrictions over the summer months.

From today (Monday) outdoor sports facilities can reopen, including pitches, golf courses and tennis courts.

Under Covid-19 guidelines activities should take place between a maximum of two households.

Facilities including club houses and any indoor facilities, such as changing rooms, showers and kitchens, should remain closed apart from essential toilet facilities.

The Government has said there should not be any return to team sports or training activities, but underage non-contact outdoor training in pods of a maximum of 15 can resume.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I would like to see the over-18s [resume], we will be examining that for May because I’m very concerned about mental wellbeing, the importance of getting out there and getting into training,” he told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.

Outdoor visitor attractions such as zoos, open pet farms and heritage sites can reopen from today but not amusement parks. Any hospitality services in these areas will only be open for takeaway services, and capacity limits will be in place.

Also from today, the maximum attendance at funerals will increase to 25.

Meanwhile, throughout the month of May, starting as early as next week, hairdressers and beauty salons will be allowed to reopen.

The phased return of non-essential retail is expected throughout the month of May, as well as a return to in-person religious services.

The full reopening of construction activity is also planned.

In relation to meeting up with other households, Government figures are wary of allowing people to meet up in their gardens, fearing that such gatherings could eventually migrate indoors.

Currently households can only meet one other household outdoors, but not in gardens, but this number may be increased.

Museums, galleries and libraries will also be considered for reopening during the month of May.

Exact dates

The months of June, July and August are the most important for the hospitality industry, and there is pressure on the Government to outline exact dates for resumption of business.

There is likely to be a staggered return of guesthouses and hotels throughout June.

It looks likely that June will be the month when travel restrictions are lifted and people can move beyond their own county.

The exact timing of the return of outdoor hospitality has not yet been decided, nor has it been revealed whether hotels will be allowed to open their restaurants indoors during this month.

If the vaccination programme proceeds as planned, and 80 per cent of adults have been offered their first vaccine dose, July will be a big month for lifting remaining restrictions and indoor hospitality will likely resume.

In terms of international travel, Ireland could link up with other EU countries during the month of July to use the digital green certificate to allow travel abroad, but this could well run into late summer.

There will be pressure to reopen gastropubs and traditional non-food pubs at the same time.

Indoor visits between households may also resume, but no decision has yet been made on this.

The Government will also have to outline when it plans to lift the restrictions on cinemas and theatres.