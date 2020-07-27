Government TDs criticise decision to increase pay of super juniors

Government TDs have hit out at the decision to increase the pay of Ministers of State who attend the Cabinet in a sign of a growing revolt amongst both backbenchers and senior figures in the main parties.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea said his constituents are “incensed” about the decision and admitted it was “a bad signal” for the new Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green Party Government to send out.

His party colleague Michael Moynihan told The Irish Times that “stupid mistakes” were presenting a credibility issue for a Government still in its infancy.

A senior figure in Fianna Fáil also said they were “embarrassed” to have voted in favour of the move to increase the pay of so-called super juniors and said it “displayed political insensitivity and stupidity.”

Fine Gael TDs have privately described the move as “crazy” and “short-sighted.”

The Government has come under intense criticism over a change to legislation which ensures the three Ministers of State who sit at Cabinet receive a €16,288 supplement to their pay.

The change was passed by the Dáil last week. It brings total pay for Fianna Fáil Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers and Fine Gael Minister of State for Climate Change and Transport Hildegarde Naughton to €140,000, while Green Party Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett will be paid €123,186.

Mr O’Dea said the move “gives out a bad signal, there is no doubt about that. A lot of people in my constituency have been in touch with me and they are incensed about it. My interactions with my own constituents show that it is going down badly. They are saying that a lot of people are struggling to survive and that when the wage subsidy ends people may have no jobs to go back to while junior ministers receive an eye watering rise.”

His party colleague Michael Moynihan said that in general there had been “stupid mistakes which are costing the credibility of the Government in its infancy.”

A senior source in the party said they were “embarrassed having to vote for it. It displayed political insensitivity and stupidity.”

“Junior ministers should be honoured to attend Cabinet meetings. They don’t need and shouldn’t be given an allowance for doing so. (It is) another own goal.”

A Fianna Fáil backbench TD, speaking privately, said the situation was “absolutely atrocious.”

“It is the worst thing we have done so far. No one in the public is buying the legitimacy of this. Every type of spin can be put on it but it is wrong. It looks horrendous. The July stimulus plan was a standout policy and someone would want their head checked to think you can go and then give junior ministers a pay rise hours later. Politically, it is hugely damaging.”

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said the decision to increase the pay of Ministers of State who attend Cabinet was “an effort to fix an anomaly”. However, he accepted on Monday that this pay increase, at a time when hundreds of thousands of people have seen their incomes cut due to the pandemic, had “stuck in the craw” of people during what was “a very difficult time in our country”.

However, Mr Harris also hit out at some of the people voicing the strongest criticisms over the pay increase, including Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, who the Minister said should “look at the actions and antics” of his own party. Mr Doherty, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, said in the Dáil last week it was outrageous that the Government deemed this pay increase a priority during a pandemic.

Mr Harris told reporters in Dublin on Monday that the change was an “effort to fix an anomaly, an anomaly that Fine Gael wasn’t in a position to fix before where you had a female member of the Cabinet, a ‘super junior Minister’ at Cabinet being paid less than her male counterparts and that there was obviously an anomaly in that regard. So I do think that’s important. Mr Harris said while criticism was an important part of the Dáil, so too was consistency.

“I don’t intend to reopen the entire political debate but some of the people levelling some of the strongest criticisms, including deputy Pearse Doherty, should look at the actions and antics of their own party in relation to the Northern Ireland institutions where over €4 million was claimed by Sinn Féin MLAs who didn’t even turn up to work for a year and a half.

“So it is important to be consistent and this idea that Sinn Féin which is meant to be a united Ireland party and has a kind of partisan approach when it actually comes to issues one side of the border versus the other.”