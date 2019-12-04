Government survives (for now) after scraping through Dáil vote

Inside Politics: Motion of no confidence in Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy defeated by 56 votes to 53 with 35 abstentions

Updated: about a minute ago

The Government last night scraped its way through a motion of confidence in Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy

The first thing you need to know this morning is that you won’t have to answer your front door to an eager TD asking for your vote in the next three weeks.

That is because a general election has not been triggered right smack-bang during the festivities.

