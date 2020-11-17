Government rules out taking further action against Séamus Woulfe

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that the Government will take no further steps against Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe.

In a statement to the Dáil, Mr Martin said that the “constitutional protections of the judiciary is best achieved in this particular case by taking no further steps in this matter”.

He said his statement was on behalf of the Government and that it was up to the Oireachtas “to take its own initiative on the matter if it so wishes”.

The decision effectively rules out an impeachment motion being moved by the Government. While an Opposition party can still make such a move, the Government decision makes it increasingly likely that the solution to the impasse, if one is to be found, lies within the judicial system.

The possibility of the Oireachtas initiating impeachment proceedings against Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe has arisen following the decision of the Chief Justice Frank Clarke to publish correspondence in which he expressed the view that his colleague should resign.

Mr Justice Woulfe, who was recently appointed to the Supreme Court, has said he does not intend to step down over controversy surrounding his attendance at an Oireachtas golf society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway on August 19th, a day after the Government tightened Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings.

In his statement, Mr Martin said the independence and the integrity of the judiciary is of paramount importance.

“The judiciary has played a vital role in supporting the democratic and constitutional traditions of the State since its foundation and has ensured respect for the rule of law, which underpins those traditions.

“The Government knows the formal process, which is both transparent and comprehensive adopted by the judiciary, to address the legitimate concerns arising from Mr Justice Woulfe’s attendance at the Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden.

“The Government fully supports the Supreme Court and recognises the importance of protecting its collegiate nature, and is concerned, to maintain the highest standards.

Distinction

“The Government notes the important distinction between the resignation and the deliberately high constitutional standard for removal for stated misbehaviour,” said the Taoiseach.

“After very careful consideration, and having listened to both the Opposition leaders on this matter, the Government believes the constitutional protection of the judiciary is best achieved in this particular case by taking no further steps in this matter.”

In response, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that “a Chief Justice expressing no confidence in a member of the mench remains problematic”.

She said the Government has to be accountable and that there should have been a “mediated settlement” to the issue.

“It is essential that the Minister for Justice makes herself available to the House for a full statement and to answer questions” about how Mr Justice Woulfe was appointed, she added.

The Government has been resisting Opposition efforts to force questions to be taken on the matter, partially on the basis that it could prejudice any impeachment process. It was facing mounting pressure to facilitate a question and answer session with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on the issue.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghail said it would be in order for the Minister to address the House as long as the discussion did not go into the area of “personal suitability” for the job.

Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats and Mattie McGrath of the Rural Independent Group had previously written to the Ceann Comhairle asking that time be put aside this week for Ms McEntee to give a statement and take questions on the matter in the Dáil. It follows a similar request last week by the Labour Party.

Government sources argued that a debate on the appointment process would be inappropriate given the Oireachtas may have a role in considering the impeachment of Mr Justice Woulfe, were that to come into question. However, the Opposition and legal academics say such concerns are overstated.