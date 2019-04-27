Government reviewing security on proposed 5G networks

The Government has said that it was conducting a review of security on proposed 5G networks amid concerns about the influence of the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

The US government has been strongly lobbying allies to ban Huawei equipment from telecoms infrastructure amid concerns that the Chinese company could provide a “back door” enabling Chinese intelligence services to hack into vital public and government systems.

The British security cabinet split this week on the question of allowing Huawei equipment on the UK’s 5G network after warnings from US intelligence agencies. Reports said the government would allow Huawei equipment on “non-core” parts of the new network despite the objections of several ministers. The high-level leak inquiry is being carried out in Whitehall after details of the discussion were leaked.

A spokesman said the Government did not comment on security matters, but several senior sources have confirmed that the issue has been live in Government circles in recent months after representations from the US government.

A number of Ministers and officials have said they were aware of discussions on the issue at a senior level.

A spokesman for the Department of Communications, which has responsibility for telecoms infrastructure, said the department “in conjunction with the National Cyber Security Centre [NCSC] and ComReg had been working on a review of the full spectrum of cybersecurity risks affecting 5G systems since late 2018.

“Acknowledging the interconnected and transnational nature of the infrastructures underpinning 5G networks, the review was being conducted in close co-operation with EU members and other State agencies,” the department said in a statement.

“The review of the risks affecting 5G networks will inform and contribute towards the upcoming national cybersecurity strategy and the connectivity strategy.”

Chinese access

Industry sources say that allowing Huawei equipment on telecoms networks, especially the proposed 5G network, will mean an open door to Chinese access to the networks. A number of countries have either restricted or banned Huawei on their networks. The company denies it would provide any access to Chinese government agencies.

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said he had received a “lot of different views” on the €3 billion National Broadband Plan that is set to be announced in the coming weeks. Mr Donohoe said he will be taking account of all of the advice that is given to him in relation to the plan.

Yesterday The Irish Times reported that the Government was likely to approve the plan despite the advice from some senior officials that the investment does not represent value for money.

“It has gone through a very, very extensive debate and process within my own government and with the Department of Communications,” Mr Donohoe told reporters on Friday.

“No recommendation has been taken to Government yet with it but that will be happening, I believe, soon and I’ll be taking account of all the advice and views on that matter when I give my views on it.

Tendering process

“I have got a lot of different views in relation to this project but I think the imperative thing is that we allow the work that is under way in relation to the broadband plan to come to conclusion. “That will be happening and then the Cabinet will be briefed on all of the different issues in relation to it and all of the different opportunities in relation to it.

“This is a plan that has now gone through a very extensive tendering process.

“We are now aware of many of the different costs and complexities that are involved in relation to a project of this scale and because of this, Cabinet will be well informed and well placed to make a good decision on what is a really important investment in our country’s future.”