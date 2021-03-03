Government response to housing crisis comes under fire

Inside Politics: Sinn Féin to call for scrapping of new shared equity home loan scheme

Jennifer Bray
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

When the fog of this pandemic eventually lifts and the country begins to move back towards some altered form of normality, the Government’s response to the housing crisis will be very much under the magnifying glass again.

The Level 5 restrictions on the construction industry combined with an increasing pent-up demand are factors compounding the pressure that already existed before the advent of Covid-19.

