Government response to housing crisis comes under fire
Inside Politics: Sinn Féin to call for scrapping of new shared equity home loan scheme
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
When the fog of this pandemic eventually lifts and the country begins to move back towards some altered form of normality, the Government’s response to the housing crisis will be very much under the magnifying glass again.
The Level 5 restrictions on the construction industry combined with an increasing pent-up demand are factors compounding the pressure that already existed before the advent of Covid-19.