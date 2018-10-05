Government receives €1bn corporation tax windfall

Significant payment due to exchequer later this year as multinationals pay more tax

Fiach Kelly Deputy Political Editor
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is expected to outline details of a €1 billion corporation tax windfall on Friday evening. Photo: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

An extra €1 billion in corporation tax will be collected this year over what had initially been expected, driving receipts from the tax well above €9 billion for 2018.

It is understood that the massive corporation tax windfall will see a significant payment made to the exchequer in the final quarter of this year.

Informed sources said that, due to a technical change in accounting standards internationally, multinational companies have had to pay significantly higher levels of corporation tax than had been initially expected.

Corporation tax was already running around €300 million ahead of profile by the end of September, but it is understood that the latest moves will see the entire corporation tax haul for 2018 be €1.1 billion higher than had been expected.

It had initially been estimated that €8.5 billion in corporation tax would be collected this year, amounting to almost €16 per cent of the total tax take.

The latest development means the anticipated haul for 2018 will be over €9.5 billion.

