Government must get better at managing message after Tuesday’s disaster
Blame game in full swing but most important thing is that new Covid-19 measures work
Tuesday’s launch of the new plan for managing the pandemic for the next six months was widely acknowledged to be a disaster inside and outside Government. Photograph: Julien Behal
There was enough blame to go around for everyone, and there was finger pointing aplenty.
Fine Gael blamed Fianna Fáil (of course). Fianna Fáil blamed the Opposition. Officials blamed the media. Those at the centre of Government blamed the Department of Health. The Department of Health blamed the centre. And so on it went.