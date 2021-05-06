Government moves to stop property investment companies buying up estates

Inside Politics: It is now estimated there will be as few as 12,000 house completions this year

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Harry McGee

Property investment companies are making mass-purchases in estates. Photograph: The Irish Times

Property investment companies are making mass-purchases in estates. Photograph: The Irish Times

During the course of the day yesterday, one issue dominated. It was the extraordinary phenomenon first reported in the Business Post on Sunday of global property investment companies buying up entire estates of houses in suburban areas.

We report this morning the Government is now going to try and block this practice.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.