Government moves to stop property investment companies buying up estates
Inside Politics: It is now estimated there will be as few as 12,000 house completions this year
Property investment companies are making mass-purchases in estates. Photograph: The Irish Times
During the course of the day yesterday, one issue dominated. It was the extraordinary phenomenon first reported in the Business Post on Sunday of global property investment companies buying up entire estates of houses in suburban areas.
We report this morning the Government is now going to try and block this practice.