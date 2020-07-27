Government Ministers to take 10% pay cut , Taoiseach says

The Government has decided to take an across the board pay cut of 10 per cent, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Monday.

The cut will apply from the Taoiseach down to the Ministers of State, he said.

The Cabinet agreed the move on foot of a memo from the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.

The Taoiseach admitted the issue around the pay of super juniors could have been “handled better collectively by the Government, I would acknowledge that.”

“The Government today has taken a decision, which was in process, to give back 10 per cent of its salaries back to the State as and from the commencement of Government,” Mr Martin said.

“So that is a 10 per cent cut in the rate of pay from Taoiseach right down to the entire Government and Ministers of State as well. That has been formalised today by the Cabinet.”

The decision comes after Government TDs hit out at the decision to increase the pay of Ministers of State who attend the Cabinet in a sign of a growing revolt among both backbenchers and senior figures in the main parties.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea said his constituents were “incensed” about the decision and admitted it was “a bad signal” for the new Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green Party Government to send out.

His party colleague Michael Moynihan told The Irish Times that “stupid mistakes” were presenting a credibility issue for a Government still in its infancy.

A senior figure in Fianna Fáil also said they were “embarrassed” to have voted in favour of the move to increase the pay of so-called super juniors and said it “displayed political insensitivity and stupidity”.

Fine Gael TDs have privately described the move as “crazy” and “short-sighted.”

The Government has come under intense criticism over a change to legislation which ensures the three Ministers of State who sit at Cabinet receive a €16,288 supplement to their pay.

The change was passed by the Dáil last week. It brings total pay for Fianna Fáil Government chief whip Jack Chambers and Fine Gael Minister of State for Climate Change and Transport Hildegarde Naughton to €140,000, while Green Party Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett will be paid €123,186.

Mr O’Dea said the move “gives out a bad signal, there is no doubt about that. A lot of people in my constituency have been in touch with me and they are incensed about it.”

A Fianna Fáil backbench TD, speaking privately, said the situation was “absolutely atrocious”.

“It is the worst thing we have done so far. No one in the public is buying the legitimacy of this. Every type of spin can be put on it but it is wrong. It looks horrendous . . . Politically it is hugely damaging.”

Anomaly

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said the decision was “an effort to fix an anomaly”. However, he accepted on Monday that this pay increase, at a time when hundreds of thousands of people have seen their incomes cut due to the pandemic, had “stuck in the craw” of people during what was “a very difficult time in our country”.

However, Mr Harris also hit out at some of the people voicing the strongest criticisms over the pay increase, including Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, who the Minister said should “look at the actions and antics” of his own party, “in relation to the Northern Ireland institutions where over €4 million was claimed by Sinn Féin MLAs who didn’t even turn up to work for a year and a half”.

Mr Harris told reporters in Dublin on Monday that the change was an “effort to fix an anomaly, an anomaly that Fine Gael wasn’t in a position to fix before where you had a female member of the Cabinet, a ‘super-junior Minister’ at Cabinet being paid less than her male counterparts and that there was obviously an anomaly in that regard. So I do think that’s important.”