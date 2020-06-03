Government Minister expresses horror at death of George Floyd in the US

A senior Government Minister has expressed his horror at the death of George Floyd in the US and a Minister of State described it as “barbaric”.

Minister for Rural and Community Affairs Michael Ring told the Dáil “I’m totally appalled at what happened in America”.

Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe said “I saw some of the scenes the other evening of people protesting in Dublin over this barbaric tragedy that happened in America. It should never have happened.”

The Ministers were commenting after the Dáil observed a minute’s silence against racism across the globe.

Some 20 TDs observing social distancing, including Minister for Arts Josepha Madigan and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Mr Kehoe stood in silence with ushers and officials as a mark of respect.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said the move was a “demonstration of our abhorrence of and rejection of racism and as an indication of our solidarity with and respect for all those people internationally who have died in vile racist attacks”.

Ms Madigan wrote to the Dáil business committee asking for a minute’s silence following the death of Mr Floyd in the US, which has sparked days of protest, riots and looting across America.

The Dáil will have a debate on racism next week but a number of TDs raised their concerns during debates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Ring, who expressed solidarity with those opposed to racism, told Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway-Walsh that his department funds national organisations fighting against racism and “has a fantastic record” in supporting such groups.

Ms Conway-Walsh asked what his department had done to stamp out racism in Ireland and said it could be demonstrated by ending direct provision and introducing hate crime legislation.

She believed the Minister would be as “horrified as all right minded people watching the horrific killing of George Floyd in America”.

Mr Ring, who said he was “totally appalled” by what happened in the US, said his department funded a lot of voluntary groups and organisations dealing with racism.

Describing the killing of Mr Floyd as a “barbaric tragedy” Mr Kehoe expressed concern that if further Black Lives Matter protests were to take place “I ask them to take social distancing into account.” But the organisers cancelled a protest planned for Dublin at the weekend.

Earlier Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan warned that “we must stand up against the politics of fear and hate espoused by president Donald Trump and state leaders in Hungary and Poland and we must move quickly to end the dehumanising practice of direct provision in Ireland”.