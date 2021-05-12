Government looks at stamp duty hike as housing issue flares again

Is that the Particularly Sad Ballad of Eoghan Murphy we hear ringing in the ears of Darragh O’Brien? It’s a dirge of a bright young politician who was given two tasks: getting a camel through the eye of a needle and sorting out the housing crisis. The first task he managed. The second one finished him entirely.

Housing has really come back onto the political agenda, and the Government parties know all about it. The optics of so-called cuckoo funds buying up houses in suburban estates (as opposed to apartment blocks for transient Google and Facebook workers in the Docklands) is really bad, and they all know it.