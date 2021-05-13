Government hopes Niac advice will give shot in the arm to vaccine programme

The National Immunisation Advisory Council (Niac) seems to take its lead from Samuel Beckett when it comes to its deliberations. There tends to be a ‘Waiting for Godot’ quality to the imminent arrival of its latest recommendation. Already politicians and health administrators have been waiting a week for its latest conclusions: whether or not the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and AstraZeneca vaccines should be made available to those under 50.

As our lead story reports, there are high expectations within Government that it will give the all-clear to allowing vaccines from those two manufacturers for those under 50.