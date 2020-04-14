Government formation: Fine Gael agrees ‘seven tests’ before joining coalition

Fine Gael has agreed “seven tests” that any future coalition must pass if a Government is to be formed, it has emerged.

Minister for Communications Richard Bruton, who is chair of the party’s so-called reference group which aims to advance Fine Gael policy in government formation talks, has devised the seven conditions.

The list has been sent to members of the parliamentary party. The first is that nothing should distract from the “task of protecting our people during the present Covid 19 crisis.”

The second is that any arrangement must “offer the prospect of stable durable Government which has “broad based legitimacy.”

The third is that a coalition must offer a “new mission and sense of purpose which demonstrates urgency for doing things differently, and reflects our values and our ability to lead change at critical times.”

The rest of the points state that a new administration must put sustainability at the heart of fiscal policy; address key pressure points for the cost of living; implement reforms which will restore a strong role for the parliamentary party; implement a “vibrant policy agenda” which “responds to public needs within the tight constraints likely to prevail.”

Furthermore, ten points have been highlighted as part of that policy agenda.

The policy priorities include developing a jobs and recovery plan; implementing a “re-evaluated Slaintecare in a systematic way”; strengthening early years supports for children and developing a new “social contract”.

This will include “a clear contract for the young who have borne many burdens in recent years.”

The party will also prioritise developing a “dynamic and reforming public service which focuses on a balanced scorecard of outputs.”

Fine Gael also says it plans to tackle “endemic sources of disadvantages in communities and developing solutions which break the cycle.”

There are also plans to develop “a workable strategy to increase climate ambition as a part of the European Green Deal and to deliver net zero emissions by 2050” and to strengthen to role of local government by increasing the power of councillors and looking at how the planning system can be streamlined.

Mr Bruton has spent the last week holding videocalls with councillors and other members of the party to devise the strategy.