Government faces new challenges as threat of pandemic recedes

Inside Politics: Dáil is set to pass a resolution that will see a new 10 per cent stamp duty on the purchase of ten or more houses

Pat Leahy

Good morning. As the threat of the pandemic has receded in the face of the vaccine rollout, fresh challenges for the Government have rushed in to fill the gap.

Yesterday saw not one but two Cabinet meetings, each dominated by a different topic; neither was Covid-19. Last night, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced that from today – when the Dáil passes a financial resolution – stamp duty on the purchase of ten or more houses will attract a new rate of 10 per cent.

