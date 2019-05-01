Government engaged in ‘social experiment’ on housing, claims FF

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has accused the Government of conducting a social experiment to turn Ireland away from a nation of home-owners to a nation of renters.

“There seems to be a social experiment going on here that Ireland should move away from the home ownership model and move into a rental model,” he told RTÉ Radio’s News at One.

“People want to live in houses that are affordable, that’s something that has been a distinctive feature of Irish life and it’s something that we shouldn’t throw away too easily,” he said. “We’re not building enough council houses at the rate that we should be.”

Mr Martin also said that a suggestion by the head of advocacy at Focus Ireland Mike Allen that there should be a moratorium on evictions should be examined. He said there is a case for greater engagement with landlords, but that there should not be a blanket moratorium.

“There are situations where people are being evicted through no fault of their own,” the Cork TD said.

“There is a case for engagement with the industry to say look, given the crisis that we are in let’s put a halt on the unnecessary eviction of people. There will always be situations where people are not paying any rent or people are being reckless as renters, we have to allow for that too, you can’t have an entirely blanket moratorium.”

No prospect

He also said that there is a whole generation of Irish people who are growing up with no prospect of ever owning their own home.

“Fine Gael has failed consistently over a number of years to deliver any meaningful progress on the housing situation. Rebuilding Ireland is not working.”

He said that this had happened “on Fine Gael’s watch”.

There has to be a significant change of direction, he said.

Data from the Department of Housing published on Tuesday show there were 10,305 people homeless, including 3,821 children, in the week between March 25th and March 31st. This compares with 9,681 homeless, including 3,646 childre, in the same week last year.

Since February 2019, the figures show an increase of 41 in the total number of homeless, of whom 37 were children, setting a new record level.

Mr Martin said that voters are raising the issues of the housing crisis and health on the campaign trail.

He claimed affordable housing had been included in the last budget because of Fianna Fáil and he was now calling for the delivery of the promised 6,000 houses.

He also called on local authorities to be “freed up” to make more decisions in relation to housing, at present they are hamstrung.

Mr Martin added that there are many adult offspring living with their parents who are not included in homeless figures, but they too were in effect homeless.

“It’s a real crisis that demands an urgent response.”

He warned that the public’s patience “is wearing thin with Fine Gael’s inability to deliver on housing or on health.”