Government damned if they do and damned if they do not over Covid restrictions

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll highlights the extent to which the Government is damned if they do and damned if they don’t when it comes to any easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Voters are deeply divided in their views on the level of restrictions currently in place. While the largest proportion (43 per cent) agree that the level of restrictions is about right, 31 per cent feel that there are too many restrictions damaging business and the economy and a further 24 per cent think that there are not enough restrictions to safeguard the health of the population. We may no longer be “all in this together”.