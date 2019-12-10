Government approves Bill to allow excavation at former mother and baby home site

Excavation work at the site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway, may not begin until late next year, the Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has said.

Ms Zappone received Cabinet approval on Tuesday morning to publish the general scheme of a Bill which will provide the legal basis for a phased forensic standard excavation, exhumation and re-interment of remains at the site.

The Certain Institutional Burials Bill will allow for forensic analysis of any recovered remains and provide for samples to be taken from the remains as well as from family members of the deceased for the purpose of identification of remains.

An agency will be established to manage interventions at the site.

Under the Bill, the Government could also authorise similar interventions at other sites.

The Government also approved the arrangements needed to allow the transfer of €2.5m offered by the Bon Secours Sisters which ran the home, towards the cost of the process on the Tuam site. The total cost has been estimated at between €6m-€13m.

Ms Zappone said it is difficult to say exactly when the excavation works will begin but signalled it could be towards the end of 2020.

“It is very hard to estimate how long that is, but I established a separate unit within my department with a couple of people dedicated solely to this work a number of months ago and I hope that that demonstrates our sense of urgency.

“I think that it probably could take at least… towards the end of next year.

“I very much accept the fact that there is a sense of urgency from the families. The general scheme is highly technical because of the issues involved, particularly in relation to the identification of the children, and it does take time to work through the privacy and data protection implications too, and I’m very grateful for the forbearance again of the family members who have waited so long,” Ms Zappone said.

“I really very strongly believe that it is vital that the State takes responsibility for past failings, and this legislation will give us the means to do this. It will allow us to afford those children the dignity and respect in death that they are owed, and I hope that it will give some peace to their families,” the Minister added.