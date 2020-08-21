Golf dinner fallout: Calleary resigns as Minister, Buttimer resigns from Seanad post

Dara Calleary resigned on Friday morning as Minister for Agriculture after his attendance at a golf dinner provoked a huge political controversy.

In a statement this morning the Taoiseach said Mr Calleary’s attendance at the event was “wrong and an error of judgement on his part”.

“People all over the country have made very difficult personal sacrifices in their family lives and in their business to comply with Covid regulations. This event should not have gone ahead in the manner it did given the Government decision of last Tuesday.”

Micheál Martin said in resigning, Mr Calleary “has made the right decision for the country”.

Elsewhere, in a tweet posted on Friday morning, Senator Jerry Buttimer confirmed he had resigned from his position as leas cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

“It was an unintended but serious lapse in judgement. I should not have attended the dinner and hereby tender my resignation . . . I apologise unreservedly for my actions this week,” he wrote in a letter to Seanad Cathaoirleach Mark Daly, attached to the tweet.

Mr Calleary is the second minister for agriculture to resign from the current administration. His predecessor, Barry Cowen, was sacked in mid-July by Mr Martin after refusing to make a second public statement about a drink-driving ban imposed on him four years ago.

Mr Calleary’s resignation comes after he took part in an event organised by the Oireachtas Golf Society earlier this week attended by more than 80 people – many of them politicians from Government parties – in apparent violation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Calleary apologised last night for attending the dinner and was due to appear on Morning Ireland this morning to discuss the matter but withdrew at short notice.

Confirmation of his resignation emerged at 8am.

It is understood Mr Calleary first informed the Taoiseach of his attendance at the dinner during a brief phone call when Mr Martin was visiting the flood-hit town of Skibbereen in west Cork on Thursday.

The pair spoke again at length late yesterday evening about the political controversy and agreed to reflect on it overnight.

They spoke again early this morning, and Mr Calleary told the Taoiseach he would resign. Sources said the pair agreed it was the appropriate course of action.

Fallout

A Fianna Fáil Minister of State said they were “not surprised” at the decision and “disappointed . . . at a minimum” with the Mayo TD, adding the onus was now on Mr Martin to control the fallout – and suggesting that all options, including a reshuffle, should be on the table.

Minister for Education Norma Foley this morning said Mr Calleary had made a “very serious error of judgement”, but she said he had “shown leadership” in resigning. “It is a measure of the man he has done that.”

Asked about others whose names were featured on a seating plan for the event, such as EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and Supreme Court Justice Séamus Wolfe, she said “it’s a matter for each individual” on how to react.

The event was attended by a number of current and former members of the Oireachtas. Mr Hogan, the former Fine Gael minister and current European Commissioner was there and won a prize, according to sources.

Recently retired RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke and former attorney general and recently appointed Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe were also in attendance.

Fine Gael senators Jerry Buttimer and John Cummins were also attendees, and both have apologised in statements on Thursday night.

Following Mr Calleary’s resignation the Taoiseach will temporarily assume responsibility for the Agriculture and Marine portfolio.

There is set to be an incorporeal Cabinet meeting today to discuss the lockdown in the midlands.

The story about the golf dinner was broken by the Irish Examiner newspaper on Thursday evening.

Regulations

Since late June, indoor gatherings have been restricted to 50 people under the Government’s public health controls. Further restrictions announced this week identified only weddings and artistic and cultural events as being allowed to have groups of up to 50.

Moreover, the latest regulations say tables in restaurants should not exceed six people from no more than three households. These updated guidelines came into force on Tuesday.

The event, held in Clifden, Co Galway, is understood to have involved a golf competition followed by a dinner in the Station House Hotel. The event was organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Oireachtas Golf Society, whose membership includes TDs, senators, as well as some civil servants and journalists who work in Leinster House and organise regular golf outings.

Wednesday’s event included the society’s annual meeting, its annual prizes and also included a tribute to the late former TD and MEP Mark Killilea.

Mr Calleary attended the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that introduced new restrictions on indoor gatherings and social functions.

It is understood that at the dinner following the event, the room was divided into two by a partition, with fewer than 50 people at either side.

The table plan for the event listed 82 people for the dinner with up to 10 people per table, though it is understood that Mr Calleary’s table only had six people.

According to one person who attended, the organisers had satisfied themselves, after consulting with the hotel, that they were operating within the official guidelines.

However, sources say that the partition between the two rooms was pulled back for the speeches.

A person staying at the hotel with his family told The Irish Times he saw no evidence of social distancing when he witnessed the attendees arriving.

“No masks. No distancing,” said the witness who asked that his name not be used.

He said he had to push his kids through two Oireachtas members whom he recognised to try to get to the lift.

“My 11-year-old who is Covid anxious was hugely upset. The hotel has been brilliant all week on all Covid aspects. This was a really strange event with all that in mind.

“At the reception people were being introduced to each other and shaking hands. No distancing and no masks. We were flabbergasted.”

‘Sincere regret’

In a statement on Thursday night, Mr Calleary said he made a speech in tribute to Mr Killilea, and left afterwards.

“Last night I attended a function I committed to a number of weeks ago, having been asked to pay tribute to a person I respected and admired greatly,” his statement read.

“In light of the updated public health guidance this week I should not have attended the event. I wish to apologise unreservedly to the public, from whom we are asking quite a lot at this difficult time. I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my government colleagues,” he said. Mr Calleary was not available for further comment on Thursday night.

Former senator Donie Cassidy was among the organisers, and his period as president of the society ended, giving way to the former Labour Party leader and tánaiste Dick Spring.

Independent Galway West TD Noel Grealish handed over as captain to the former Workers Party TD and judge Pat McCartan.

News of the event – and Mr Calleary’s attendance – aroused a furious reaction on social media on Thursday night.