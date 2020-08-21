Golf dinner fallout: Calleary and Buttimer resign, gardaí begin investigation

A major political crisis has erupted over a dinner held by the Oireachtas golf society that has led to the resignations of the Minister for Agriculture and the Seanad leas-cathaoirleach and also prompted a Garda investigation into the event.

Dara Calleary and Senator Jerry Buttimer, who were among more than 80 people at the dinner at a hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Oireachtas Golf Society, resigned their roles this morning.

Ireland’s EU commissioner, Phil Hogan, and Supreme Court Justice and former Attorney General Séamus Wolfe were also in attendance, and have also faced intense criticism and calls to resign.

Mr Hogan said he attended on the understanding that the dinner would comply with Government guidelines.

Mr Woulfe said it had been his understanding that the organisers and hotel had satisfied themselves that they would be operating within public health guidelines.

“That I ended up in a situation where breaches may have occurred, is of great regret to me, and for which I am sorry. I unreservedly apologise.”

Sources across Government expressed shock and disappointment at the sprawling controversy and deep concern over its impact on the Government’s standing and wider support for its efforts to combat Covid-19.

Garda headquarters confirmed on Friday it is investigating the event on suspicion it breached the Covid-19 regulations.

“As this is an active investigation An Garda Síochána has no further comment,” the force said in a statement. Under the Covid-19 regulations it is a criminal offence to organise an event - indoors or outdoors - with a larger number of people than that permitted by the regulations.

In a statement this morning the Taoiseach said Mr Calleary’s attendance at the event was “wrong and an error of judgement on his part”.

“People all over the country have made very difficult personal sacrifices in their family lives and in their business to comply with Covid regulations. This event should not have gone ahead in the manner it did given the Government decision of last Tuesday.”

Angry and disappointed

In an interview on Mid West Radio after his resignation Mr Calleary acknowledged the damage he had done to front line workers and public health staff and their families.

He also said the Taoiseach was both angry and disappointed with him and was “entitled to that anger and disappointment”.

Elsewhere, in a tweet posted on Friday morning, Senator Jerry Buttimer confirmed he had resigned from his position as leas cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has also removed the whip from Mr Buttimer and two other Fine Gael Senators who attended the event.

Mr Varadkar said the event “should not have happened”.

“I understand how extremely difficult the restrictions have been for people and the enormous sacrifices we have all made. Funerals, christenings, weddings, family holidays and other really important family occasions have been foregone to protect each other and the most vulnerable. As representatives we should lead by example.”

He said the senators have “apologised profusely and accept they made a serious error of judgement”.

Mr Calleary is the second minister for agriculture to resign from the current administration. His predecessor, Barry Cowen, was sacked in mid-July by Mr Martin after refusing to make a second public statement about a drink-driving ban imposed on him four years ago.

It is understood Mr Calleary first informed the Taoiseach of his attendance at the dinner during a brief phone call when Mr Martin was visiting the flood-hit town of Skibbereen in west Cork on Thursday.

The pair spoke again at length late yesterday evening about the political controversy and agreed to reflect on it overnight. They spoke again early this morning, and Mr Calleary told the Taoiseach he would resign. Sources said the pair agreed it was the appropriate course of action.

Fallout

A Fianna Fáil Minister of State said they were “not surprised” at the decision and “disappointed . . . at a minimum” with the Mayo TD, adding the onus was now on Mr Martin to control the fallout – and suggesting that all options, including a reshuffle, should be on the table.

Minister for Education Norma Foley this morning said Mr Calleary had made a “very serious error of judgement”, but she said he had “shown leadership” in resigning. “It is a measure of the man he has done that.”

The event was attended by a number of current and former members of the Oireachtas. Recently retired RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke was also in attendance.

Fine Gael senators Jerry Buttimer and John Cummins were also attendees, and both have apologised in statements on Thursday night.

Following Mr Calleary’s resignation the Taoiseach will temporarily assume responsibility for the Agriculture and Marine portfolio.

There is set to be an incorporeal Cabinet meeting today to discuss the lockdown in the midlands.

The story about the golf dinner was broken by the Irish Examiner newspaper on Thursday evening.

Regulations

Since late June, indoor gatherings have been restricted to 50 people under the Government’s public health controls. Further restrictions announced this week identified only weddings and artistic and cultural events as being allowed to have groups of up to 50.

Moreover, the latest regulations say tables in restaurants should not exceed six people from no more than three households. These updated guidelines came into force on Tuesday.

The event, held in Clifden, Co Galway, is understood to have involved a golf competition followed by a dinner in the Station House Hotel. The event was organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Oireachtas Golf Society, whose membership includes TDs, senators, as well as some civil servants and journalists who work in Leinster House and organise regular golf outings.

Wednesday’s event included the society’s annual meeting, its annual prizes and also included a tribute to the late former TD and MEP Mark Killilea.

Mr Calleary attended the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that introduced new restrictions on indoor gatherings and social functions.

It is understood that at the dinner following the event, the room was divided into two by a partition, with fewer than 50 people at either side.

The table plan for the event listed 82 people for the dinner with up to 10 people per table, though it is understood that Mr Calleary’s table only had six people.

According to one person who attended, the organisers had satisfied themselves, after consulting with the hotel, that they were operating within the official guidelines.

However, sources say that the partition between the two rooms was pulled back for the speeches.