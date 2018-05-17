Giant No slogan appears on side of Ben Bulben in Sligo

A giant “No” slogan has been erected by anti-abortion campaigners on Ben Bulben mountain in Co Sligo.

The operation started at 4am on Thursday as campaigners wrote the word No in 50m high letters with white “cladding plastic” on the north side of the mountain.

The action has sparked a furious reaction on social media, with many accusing those responsible of vandalism and of defacing the mountain .

Those behind the action say the lettering will remain in place until after the referendum next week.

Defiant anti-abortion campaigners speak live from Ben Bulben Mountain as they erect giant NO signhttps://t.co/KvY8sqK4Ko — OceanFM (@OceanFmIreland) May 17, 2018

During the 1970s and 1980s, various slogans including Brits Out and H Block were painted on the mountain, which was immortalised by WB Yeats.

The campaigners responsible for the No slogan said they got permission from all the landowners and that up to 20 people were involved .

Campaigner Tommy Banks told Ocean FM radio that it was a “cry from the mountain to save Ireland’s babies”.

He claimed that most of the national media - including The Irish Times - were “pro-abortion” and that €1,000 worth of No posters have been pulled down in the Sligo area .

Mr Banks said the operation was “well-planned and well-executed” .

He claimed the Government was “planning to execute the future children of Ireland” and were not listening to the people.

Mr Banks said his group had consulted local gardaí before erecting the slogan.

Gardaí said they had received no formal complaint in connection with the incident.