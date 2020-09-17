Germany, Poland added to updated travel green list but Italy, Greece removed

The Government’s new green list of ‘safe’ international travel has added Germany and Poland but removed both Greece and Italy because of rising infection rates.

The number of safe green countries has been reduced to seven from 10 as the number of cases throughout most of Europe begins to increase.

The Government has also changed the method for determining which countries are included on the new list.

It is now using the levels agreed for the proposed European Union ‘traffic light’ system for common travel. Those countries with infection rates under 25 per 100,000 population are considered safe for travel under that system.

Under those criteria, from Monday September 21st, Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland remain the only countries where travel to and from Ireland will be done under “normal precautions”.

Those arriving into the State from those seven countries will not be obliged to undergo 14 days of movement restrictions.

Under that system, Ireland, with infection rates of 54 per 100,000 population, would be considered a red zone for other countries - where precautionary measures such as quarantine would have to be undertaken.

The countries removed from the green list are Italy, Greece, Hungary, Estonia, Greenland, Norway and Slovakia.

Travel to Britain is not advised but there are no precautions in place for travel to and from Northern Ireland. The Government continues to advise against non-essential travel for all countries not on the green list.

The green list will only be in operation for a limited time. The Government intends to begin implementing the EU ‘traffic light’ system from October 15th. That system proposes that those travelling even from red zones should preferably be given Covid-19 tests upon arrival and departure, rather than quarantine. The Government has indicated it will introduce that change while trying to ensure it does not have an impact on current testing and tracing operations.