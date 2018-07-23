Gerard Craughwell will not contest presidential election

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has said he will no longer seek a nomination to run in the upcoming presidential election.

In a statement Mr Craughwell said he had “achieved the objective that I set out last August,” to ensure there was a contest for the presidency.

Last week Sinn Féin announced the party would be running a candidate in the November race, against the incumbent President Michael D Higgins.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and the Labour Party have all backed President Higgins for a second term.

Candidates looking to secure a nomination to contest the race must receive a nomination from 20 TDs or Senators, or alternatively from four local authorities.

Mr Craughwell said last August he “became concerned that the main political parties in Leinster House were working together to deny the citizens of this Republic the opportunity to select their next President by means of an election”.

In recent weeks President Higgins formally announced he would be seeking to run for a second term of office, and as the incumbent has the power to nominate himself.

The first person to openly commit to seeking nominations to challenge President Higgins, Mr Craughwell said he had feared the presidency “would simply be ‘rolled over’ uncontested for another 7 years”.

“To ensure that there would be a presidential election in 2018, I put myself forward as a potential candidate. In doing so I opened up what has been the first serious national conversation on the presidential nomination and election process,” Mr Craughwell said.

“I welcomed the announcements last week that Sinn Féin is putting forward a candidate and that Fianna Fáil councillors will be free to nominate independent candidates for the presidential election,” his statement said.

“As many potential candidates have indicated their intention to seek a nomination and mount a campaign, I am now satisfied that I have achieved the objective that I set out last August,” he said.

Other individuals said to be seeking nominations to contest the race include Pieta House founder and Independent Senator Joan Freeman, artist Kevin Sharkey, and Senator Padraig Ó’Céidigh.