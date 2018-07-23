Gerard Craughwell says he ‘can’t afford’ to contest presidential election

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has said he is pulling out of the presidential election race because he can’t afford the campaign.

The former teacher said the timing of President Michael D Higgins’ announcement that he would run again had left him without enough time to get “deal in place”.

“The President certainly did not help the situation,” he said.

“When somebody like me, an Independent with no means of his own, seeks to run for an election for high office in this country - you would need time.

“That’s what I was asking for all along. I needed time to put a deal in place, to organise funding and to see how far I could get.

“The President did leave it until the last minute (to announce his candidature), he left it until three days before the Dáil rose.”

Mr Craughwell, from Galway, said he was “not for one moment criticising” President Higgins, adding: “But at the end of the day it is very much now down to those who can afford to win.”

The senator said he had decided to seek a nomination last year as he “watched clouds gather in Leinster House where the political elite had decided that the incumbent President Michael D Higgins - who has been an excellent president - would get a second term unchallenged.”

He said: “ I felt that was undemocratic.”

Mr Craughwell told RTÉ Radio One he had taken “quite a lot of ridicule” for his entering the fray, but he felt it was important.

“It was about democracy, it was about encouraging a competition and that competition is now going to take place,” he said.

Last week Sinn Féin announced the party would be running a candidate in the November race, against the incumbent President Higgins.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and the Labour Party have all backed President Higgins for a second term.

Mr Craughwell said his departure from the race for Áras an Uachtaráin “is a very, very heavy day on me and on my family” but that he would not risk putting his family in debt over it.

“When you see the main political parties backing the President, one of them prepared to canvas for him and, also, I understand provide funding, when you see independently wealthy people who can afford an election, the only way I could move forward was through some form of crowd-funding and to borrow money,” he said.

“I’m at an age in my life now, coming up to 65 - would it be right to put my family into debt? I have to consider these things.”

Mr Craughwell said he had no doubt he would received enough backing for a nomination through local authorities.

But he further suggested other high profile candidates said to be seeking a nomination would have left him in the shade.

“Gerard Craughwell - let’s be honest about it, who out there apart from a very small group of people know who Gerard Craughwell is,” he said.

Pieta House founder and Independent Senator Joan Freeman, artist Kevin Sharkey, and Senator Pádraig Ó’Céidigh have all been linked with the race.

Candidates looking to secure a nomination to contest the race must receive a nomination from 20 TDs or Senators, or alternatively from four local authorities.

Mr Craughwell said last August he “became concerned that the main political parties in Leinster House were working together to deny the citizens of this Republic the opportunity to select their next President by means of an election”.

In recent weeks President Higgins formally announced he would be seeking to run for a second term of office, and as the incumbent has the power to nominate himself.

The first person to openly commit to seeking nominations to challenge President Higgins, Mr Craughwell said he had feared the presidency “would simply be ‘rolled over’ uncontested for another 7 years”.

“To ensure that there would be a presidential election in 2018, I put myself forward as a potential candidate. In doing so I opened up what has been the first serious national conversation on the presidential nomination and election process,” Mr Craughwell said.

“I welcomed the announcements last week that Sinn Féin is putting forward a candidate and that Fianna Fáil councillors will be free to nominate independent candidates for the presidential election,” he said in a statement.

“As many potential candidates have indicated their intention to seek a nomination and mount a campaign, I am now satisfied that I have achieved the objective that I set out last August,” he said.