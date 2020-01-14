General Election 2020: What slogans are the main parties using?

The general election will be held on Saturday, February 8th, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Cabinet on Tuesday morning.

Candidates’ campaign posters have already started to appear in some areas with the Taoiseach’s posters appearing before the official date for the election had been announced.

In terms of election slogans, Fine Gael has changed its from 2016’s “Let’s Keep the Recovery Going” to “ A future to Look Forward to”.

Waterford First City and County #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/7fMD4M2RT9 — Mary Butler TD (@MaryButlerTD) January 14, 2020

Fianna Fáil is sticking with its 2016 slogan of “An Ireland for all”.

Although Labour has not released its slogan yet, Tipperary TD Alan Kelly is going with his own personal slogan of: ’Deliver MORE for Tipp!’

The Taoiseach is shortly expected to travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to seek a dissolution of the 32nd Dáil from President Michael D Higgins.

The Saturday polling day is unusual, with all elections in recent decades taking place on a Thursday or Friday.