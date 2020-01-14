General Election 2020 to be held on Saturday, February 8th

The general election will be held on Saturday February 8th, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Cabinet on Tuesday morning.

The Taoiseach is shortly expected to travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to seek a dissolution of the 32nd Dáil from President Michael D Higgins.

The Saturday polling day is unusual, with all elections in recent decades taking place on a Thursday or Friday.

He spoke to the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin after the Cabinet meeting this morning and informed him of his intention to seek the dissolution of the Dáil. It means the Dáil will not meet tomorrow, and the election campaign is under way.

Candidates - including the Taoiseach - have already begun to erect their election posters.

Mr Varadkar’s campaign posters were put up on the Navan Road this morning.

The move comes after the Taoiseach told RTÉ at the weekend that he had made a decision on when to hold the election, but did not disclosed any further details.

The position of his Fine Gael-led minority administration has weakened in the Dáil in recent weeks.

This led Mr Varadkar to say circumstances had changed since he had previously said his preference was for a May 2020 election.

Ireland will take on Wales at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, February 8th, in the Six Nations Championship.