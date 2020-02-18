Ged Nash rules himself out of Labour Party leadership contest

Labour TD Ged Nash has ruled himself out of the Labour Party’s leadership contest following “considerable reflection”.

The Louth and Meath East TD said party members and supporters “across the country” had contacted him in recent days to encourage him to contest the election.

“After considerable reflection, I have taken the decision not to allow my name to go forward,” Mr Nash said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Nash said his hometown of Drogheda was at present “faced with a particular set of complex challenges”.

“There is a responsibility on my local Dáil colleagues and I to work night and day both locally and nationally to fix them. This is where my immediate focus must lie,” he added.

“I look forward to playing a full and central role in the reorientation, renewal and revitalisation of our party under a new leader.”

Labour leader Brendan Howlin announced last week that he would be stepping down. Candidates will have until Friday to announce they are seeking nominations from the party’s group of six TDs.

An alternate route to nomination, involving constituency organisations, will be open until the following February 28th, although it is not anticipated this will be used. Polling day is April 3rd, with ballots to be returned on or before that day.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly is due to announce his intention to stand for the Labour leadership on Tuesday afternoon. Dublin Bay North TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin is also thought to be interested in the role.