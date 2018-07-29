Gavin Duffy confirms he wants to run for presidency

Businessman Gavin Duffy has confirmed he is seeking a nomination to run in the presidential election.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Duffy said he is seeking a nomination from four local authorities and has accepted an invitation to speak at Waterford City and County Council on Tuesday at 4pm.

“If I get the required four Council nominations I will run the most modern, dynamic, interactive election campaign possible,” Mr Duffy wrote.

The Dragons Den star wrote to councillors last week offering them free tickets to “smart marketing seminar” which took place in the Gate Theatre in Dublin in July.

In his communications with councillors, Mr Duffy made no mention of a run for the presidency, but instead offered tickets for “this much-in-demand seminar”, which were normally priced from €59.

In order to secure a presidential election nomination, candidates must get four county councils or 20 TDs or Senators to facilitate their entry into the race.

President Michael D Higgins announced his intention to seek a second term in office earlier this month.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Labour have all backed the current president, while Sinn Féin has said it will announce its presidential election candidate in September.

A number of others have expressed an interest in running for the presidency including Independent Senators Pádraig Ó Céidigh and Joan Freeman.