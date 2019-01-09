Gary Gannon seeks Social Democrats nomination to run in Europe

Social Democrats councillor Gary Gannon has said he intends to seek a nomination from his party to run in Dublin in May’s European elections.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Mr Gannon said he would contest the selection convention if his party decided to run a Dublin candidate, and that he was “very excited” about challenging for a European Parliament seat.

Mr Gannon was first elected to Dublin City Council as an Independent in 2014 in the north inner city ward, before joining the Social Democrats when the party formed in 2015. He contested the 2016 general election in Dublin Central, and was narrowly beaten to the final seat.

The number of MEP seats in the Dublin constituency will increase from three to four at this year’s election. Two sitting MEPs – Independent Nessa Childers and Fine Gael’s Brian Hayes – will not be seeking re-election, but Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan is thought likely to run again.

Mr Gannon said he would contest the local elections even if he was chosen to run for Europe. He said the party would co-opt someone on to the council should he be successful in both elections.

The Social Democrats currently have two TDs, Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall. A source said the party was still weighing up running a candidate in the European elections, but would be making a final decision “very shortly”.