Garda to send armed support to Cavan after Lunney attack

Definite lines of enquiry are being pursued in the investigation into the abduction and attack on Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney, the Garda Commissioner has said.

Drew Harris said the investigation was “progressing”, but said he believed there was “more out there we can know” and appealed to the public again to come forward with information.

He also said that from Monday a Garda armed support unit will be based in Cavan.

Kevin Lunney – a senior executive with Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh – was snatched from his car as he returned home on September 17th. He was held captive, tortured and brutally beaten before being dumped by the side of the road in Cornafean, Co Cavan, more than two hours later.

According to Garda sources, the gang suspected of his abduction is criminal rather than paramilitary, and has members on both sides of the Border and a significant presence in Dublin.

Middle-aged man from Leinster

Gardaí believe that, under the stewardship of a middle-aged man from Leinster, the group has effectively waged a war against Irish and foreign business interests who bought parts of Seán Quinn’s former empire.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan visited the offices of QIH in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, on Wednesday morning. He met with executives and directors, and briefed them on the investigation.

Gardaí on Wednesday issued a specific appeal in connection with what has been described as a white hi-roof transit type van.

“This van is in poor repair and may have a loose screeching fan belt,” a Garda spokesman said, and has a “distinctive painted red floor or partially red floor in the rear cargo area.

“An Garda Síochána would like to speak to any person who knows of a similar vehicle, its current whereabouts or any person who knows who may have had access to that vehicle on the evening of Tuesday September 17th, 2019,” the spokesman said.

Speaking to reporters during a cross-border conference on organised crime, which was held in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, on Wednesday, Drew Harris said the investigation was “ongoing” and An Garda Síochána was “committed to resourcing Cavan and Monaghan”.

“There’s been good co-operation,” he said. “Obviously people are scared and worried but even with that background we have a good relationship with the community.

“This will stand us in good stead in terms of receiving information.

“It think there’s more out there that we can know, and again I would ask the public to come forward with whatever information they might have.

Law and order

“We are here as the forces of law and order.” Law and order “will prevail”, he said, “and free the community from the fear of this particular group”.

Speaking alongside the Garda Commissioner, the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said 190 police officers were being put into Border areas “to raise our levels of visibility and reassurance”.

Mr Flanagan told reporters that he acknowledged there has been “a history of intimidation” on the area, and said investigations were ongoing and arrests have been made.

“Nobody in our community is above the law,” he said, “and what we are seeing now is an intensified investigation for and on behalf of An Garda Síochána here in Cavan and also on the part of the PSNI.

“No stone will be left unturned to bring these people to justice,” he said.