Garda leak investigation means Varadkar position ‘untenable,’ claims McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has described Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s position as “untenable” amid renewed controversy over his leak of a confidential draft of a GP contract.

Over the weekend it emerged that gardaí have upgraded a preliminary inquiry into the leak to a formal investigation.

Ms McDonald claimed that the leading of the document by Mr Varadkar “is the worst of stroke politics” and she added: “He should have been sacked.”

She also said on Twitter: “The criminal investigation now under way underlines the seriousness of this case.”

Ms McDonald added: “Leo Varadkar’s position was untenable last November and is untenable now.”

Senior Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael Ministers have expressed support for Mr Varadkar to remain in his role while the Garda investigation is completed.

However, Fianna Fáil’s youth wing has called for him to stand aside while gardaí investigate the issue.

A spokesman for Mr Varadkar has been contacted for a response but he did not immediately respond.

Ógra Fianna Fáil has called for Mr Varadkar to stand aside “without prejudice” until the Garda investigation has concluded.

The organisation’s president Tom Cahill has written to Government chief whip, Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers, saying that it is “appropriate that senior members of Government who are the subject of a Garda investigation would temporarily stand aside pending the outcome of that investigation.”

A statement on Ógra Fianna Fáil’s Facebook page outlines how they had previously proposed an independent Commission of Investigation into the leaking of the document.

Mr Cahill is said to have mentioned this in his letter to Mr Chambers and says: “We believed there were a number of outstanding issues to be addressed and that this was an appropriate step.”

He claimed that the upgrade of the Garda inquiry to a full investigation meant that Ógra Fianna Fáil’s concerns were “valid”.

The Ógra Fianna Fáil statement says they have “concerns about this matter once again becoming a political football and distracting from the very important work of Government”.

It cites how this happened in November when there was an Opposition motion of no confidence in Mr Varadkar.

“Given the severity of Covid, and the many other priority issues facing the government and this country, we cannot allow this issue once again be the focus,” Mr Cahill said.

He also said: “We are not interested in the internal politics of Fine Gael, nor do we believe this matter is relevant to the stability of government.

We are concerned that the second highest ranking member of our government is under Garda investigation for the leaking of a pay agreement.”

Mr Cahill told The Irish Times that Ógra Fianna Fáil decided to make the call for Mr Varadkar to stand aside after discussions amongst its own officer board in consultation with members and that there was no involvement by Fianna Fáil TDs.

He said the organisation is yet to receive a response from Mr Chambers or other members of the Government.

Senior Fianna Fáil Minister Michael McGrath told RTÉ Radio yesterday that he doesn’t believe it is necessary for Mr Varadkar to stand aside during the investigation.

Mr MacGrath said: “Gardaí should be given the time and space to work through this investigation in the normal way.

“None of us know how long such an investigation might take and how long it might take then for an eventual decision to be made.”

Fine Gael Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said on Sunday Mr Varadkar should “absolutely not” step aside from Cabinet pending completion of the inquiry.

“He had nothing to gain from sharing that document, only to try and get a resolution to a long-standing issue over GP contracts, and I think it’s important that we allow the gardaí to continue their investigations.”

Gardaí investigating the leak are expected to submit a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the next two months at the conclusion of their investigation.

It will then be a decision for the DPP whether to charge Mr Varadkar with any offence, although gardaí are likely to issue a recommendation with their report.

A spokesman for Mr Varadkar said at the weekend: “The gardaí have not been in contact with the Tánaiste about this matter.

Last month, on foot of media reports, his solicitors contacted the Garda to confirm his willingness to meet them and provide a statement.

His legal advice is that he has committed no offence and looks forward to the matter being concluded.”

The investigation relates to revelations, published in Village magazine last year, that Mr Varadkar, who was then taoiseach, improperly leaked a confidential copy of a proposed new general practitioner (GP) contract to a friend, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

The contract contained details of the deal the government had provisionally agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation.

At the time Dr Ó Tuathail was president of the National Association of GPs (NAGP), a rival organisation representing GPs that is now defunct. Mr Varadkar apologised for his actions in the Dáil, and survived a Sinn Féin vote of no confidence.

He insisted he had not broken the law, and defended his actions by saying he had circulated the contract to encourage NAGP members to agree to it.

It is understood the focus for gardaí is establishing whether a criminal offence was committed under the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018.