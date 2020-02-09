Galway West results: Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell is the big winner

Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell is the big winner in Galway West reflecting the party’s national surge.

Ms Farrell, a niece of Mairéad Farrell who was one of the Gibraltar Three shot dead by the SAS in March 1988, received 8,464 first preference votes, just 58 votes behind poll topper Éamon O’Cuív who received 8,522 first preference votes.

Her success is all the more remarkable given that she received just 522 first preference votes in the local elections in the Galway City east ward last year.

Ms Farrell (30) said the issue of housing in the city had been critical to her success. “We have children homeless in Galway city. People can’t get their head around that. It is simply wrong, but it is government policy” she said.

tw Mairead Farrell arrives at the election count. Subdued by most standards and no Come Out Ye Black and Tans, yet returning officer gives out. pic.twitter.com/PwkuJMsFOr — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) February 9, 2020

“The fact that for nine years they didn’t build a single public house in Galway city, that has repercussions. There are huge amounts looking for a social house, there are those who cannot afford their rent and there are people who have no prospect of getting a mortgage. I am 30-years-old and for my friends the prospect of owning their own home is a wild dream.”

It was also a good election for outgoing independent TD Noel Grealish who polled 8,043 first preference votes. The controversy over his comments about African migrants being “spongers” do not seem to have harmed his chances with the voters.

There is very little between the Fine Gael candidates Hildegarde Naughton (5,609) and her running mate Seán Kyne (5,284) with Naughton likely to get the fourth seat.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly is favourite to get the last seat and edge out Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Ollie Burke. The party had high hopes for two seats in the constituency.

The quota is 10,057.

Candidates: Hildegarde Naughton (FG), Seán Kyne (FG), Éamon Ó Cuív (FF), Ollie Crowe (FF), Mairéad Farrell (SF), Catherine Connolly (Ind), Noel Grealish (Ind), Pauline O’Reilly (GP), Niall Ó Tuathail (Soc Dems), Niall McNelis (Lab), Conor Burke (Solidarity), Joe Loughnane (PBP), Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú), Mike Cubbard (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind).