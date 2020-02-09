Galway West results: Noel Grealish comfortably re-elected despite ‘spongers’ comment

Independent TD Noel Grealish was comfortably re-elected to the Dáil in the Galway West constituency.

Mr Grealish, who has been a TD for the constituency since 2002, increased his first preference share from 11 per cent to 13 per cent despite losing four boxes in the redrawn constituency. His first preference vote was up by more than 900.

His controversial remarks made at a public meeting in Oughterard, when he called some African migrants “spongers” seems to have helped rather than hindered his re-election.

He received more than 40 per cent of the vote in Oughterard where there was resistance to the setting up of a direct provision centre in the village. His vote in the village went from 200 to 600 though just 1 per cent of the electorate nationally said immigration was an issue.

Mr Grealish was heavily criticised for his remarks and for a question in the Dáil when he queried remittances sent back to Nigeria from Ireland.

Mr Grealish said of the controversy: “You have to be thick-skinned in politics, you have to take the good with the bad. It came up an odd time on the door, not much to be very honest.

“The main issues were health, home care, insurance and childcare – that’s what came up on the door.”

Mr Grealish said his success was down to “ground hurling” – his constituency work.

He said the TG4 poll which showed him on just 7 per cent galvanised his team to work harder.

“Middle class Ireland have felt forgotten about and I think the two main parties will need to sit back and look at where it went wrong for them,” he said.

“The hard-working people felt forgotten about and they turned to Sinn Féin.”

Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell was a big winner in Galway West reflecting the party’s national surge.

Ms Farrell, a niece of Mairéad Farrell who was one of the Gibraltar Three shot dead by the SAS in March 1988, received 8,464 first preference votes, just 58 votes behind poll topper Éamon O’Cuív who received 8,522 first preference votes.

Her success is all the more remarkable given that she received just 522 first preference votes in the local elections in the Galway City east ward last year.

Ms Farrell (30) said the issue of housing in the city had been critical to her success. “We have children homeless in Galway city. People can’t get their head around that. It is simply wrong, but it is government policy” she said.

“The fact that for nine years they didn’t build a single public house in Galway city, that has repercussions. There are huge amounts looking for a social house, there are those who cannot afford their rent and there are people who have no prospect of getting a mortgage. I am 30-years-old and for my friends the prospect of owning their own home is a wild dream.”

Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív also exceeded the quota following the distribution of Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Ollie Crowe’s 5,671 votes. Ó Cuív was comfortably elected with 2,710 transfers from his running mate.

The last two seats in the constituency are expected to be filled by outgoing Independent TD Catherine Connolly followed by Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton. The surpluses of the three successful candidates will now be distributed followed by the elimination of the Social Democrats candidate Niall O’Tuathail.

Outgoing Fine Gael TD Seán Kyne is almost 1,000 votes behind his running mate’s votes and will lose his seat. He left the count without comment on Sunday.

Candidates: Hildegarde Naughton (FG), Seán Kyne (FG), Éamon Ó Cuív (FF), Ollie Crowe (FF), Mairéad Farrell (SF), Catherine Connolly (Ind), Noel Grealish (Ind), Pauline O’Reilly (GP), Niall Ó Tuathail (Soc Dems), Niall McNelis (Lab), Conor Burke (Solidarity), Joe Loughnane (PBP), Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú), Mike Cubbard (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind).