Galway West results: FF’s Éamon Ó Cuív to top the poll

Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív will top the poll in Galway West, but will be pressed hard by Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell who is certain to win a seat.

At the tally count with 99 per cent of boxes completed, Mr Ó Cuív has 8,252 first preferences with Ms Farrell close behind on 7,810 first preference votes.

Independent TD Noel Grealish has also polled strongly with 7,810 first preference votes. His comments about African migrants being “spongers” does not appear to have hit his vote.

Indeed, in Oughterard, where he made his comments, he outpolled all the other candidates.

It looks like Mr Ó Cuív will be the first to be elected in the constituency followed by Ms Farrell, Mr Grealish and then Hildegarde Naughton who will take the fourth seat at the expense of her constituency colleague and junior minister Sean Kyne.

The last seat will go to either Catherine Connolly or Fianna Fáil’s Sean Crowe. Fianna Fáil had high hopes for two seats in the constituency, but Ms Connelly is the favourite.

The Social Democrats candidate Niall O’Tuathail did not poll as well as many had expected and will not be in the running for the last seat.

Tallies after 99 per cent of the boxes have been counted

Conor Burke – Sol/PBP 451 (0.8 per cent)

Connelly, Catherine – Ind 4,957 (8.9 per cent)

O’Corcoráin, Cormac – Aontú 998 (1.8 per cent

Crowe, Ollie – Fianna Fáil 4,699 (8.4 per cent)

Cubbard, Mike – Ind 2,548 (4.6 per cent)

Ó Cuív, Éamon – Fianna Fáil 8.094 (14.5 per cent)

Farrell, Mairéad – Sinn Féin 7,810 (14 per cent)

O’Flaherty, Daragh – Ind, 306 (0.5 per cent)

Grealish, Noel – Ind 7,474 (13.4 per cent)

Kyne, Seán – FG 4,919 (8.8 per cent)

McNelis, Niall – Lab 1,366 (2.4 per cent)

Naughton, Hildegarde – Fine Gael 5,124 (9.2 per cent)

O’Reilly, Paul – Green Party, 3,377 (6.0.per cent)

O’ Tuathail, Niall – Social Democrats 3,322 (5.9 per cent)

Candidates: Hildegarde Naughton (FG), Seán Kyne (FG), Éamon Ó Cuív (FF), Ollie Crowe (FF), Mairéad Farrell (SF), Catherine Connolly (Ind), Noel Grealish (Ind), Pauline O’Reilly (GP), Niall Ó Tuathail (Soc Dems), Niall McNelis (Lab), Conor Burke (Solidarity), Joe Loughnane (PBP), Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú), Mike Cubbard (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind)