Galway West results: Early tallies put Sinn Féin in front

Tallies in Galway West have indicated that Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell will top the poll and become the first TD from the party elected since the 1920s in the constituency.

With more than half of the 207 boxes tallied, Ms Farrell has 4,689 votes; Eamon Ó Cuív 4,342; Noel Grealish 3,815; Hildegarde Naughton 2,970; Catherine Connolly 2,931; Sean Kyne is on 2,901; Ollie Crowe 2,659; and Niall Ó Tuathail is on 1,902 votes.

Ms Farrell and Mr Ó’Cuív are certainties to be elected, Mr Grealish more than probable and there will be one Fine Gael TD with Ms Naughton and Mr Kyne almost tied on first preference votes. The last seat is likely to go to Independent TD Catherine Connolly.

Sinn Féin are understandably delighted with the showing of Ms Farrell, but there is big disappointment here for Fianna Fáil, who had high hopes that city councillor Ollie Crowe would take a second seat for the party.

One interesting addendum is the performance of Mr Grealish in Oughterard. The Independent TD previously made a remark about African migrants being “spongers”. He doubled down on his comments in the Dáil, asking Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to investigate the scale of remittances going from Ireland to Nigeria.

Mr Grealish’s comments were widely condemned, but the controversy appears to have done him no harm in Oughterard. In one box, Mr Grealish has 161 first preferences with Mr Ó Cuív, his nearest challenger, on only 39 first preferences. In a second box, Mr Grealish has 121 first preferences and Mr O’Cuív, again his nearest challenger, is on 42.

What is most interesting about his vote in Oughterard is that this is not part of his bailiwick. His natural hinterland is east of Galway city in the Carnmore-Claregalway area. Oughterard is the west of the city. His anti-immigrant message resonated with voters in the village.

Candidates: Hildegarde Naughton (FG), Seán Kyne (FG), Éamon Ó Cuív (FF), Ollie Crowe (FF), Mairéad Farrell (SF), Catherine Connolly (Ind), Noel Grealish (Ind), Pauline O’Reilly (GP), Niall Ó Tuathail (Soc Dems), Niall McNelis (Lab), Conor Burke (Solidarity), Joe Loughnane (PBP), Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú), Mike Cubbard (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind).