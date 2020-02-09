Galway West results: Ó Cúiv, Grealish and Farrell all elected

Three candidates have been elected in Galway West on the eighth count on Monday.

Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cúiv, Independent Noel Grealish and Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell all exceeded the quota following the distribution of Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Ollie Crowe’s 5,671 votes.

Ó Cuiv was comfortably elected with 2,710 transfers from his running mate. Grealish received 1,091 transfers and Mairéad Farrell just 327, but it was still enough to get her over the line.

Sinn Féin supporters jubilantly cheered the result, but were told to put away the tricolour by returning officer Marian Chambers-Higgins.

The last two seats in the constituency are expected to be filled by outgoing Independent TD Catherine Connolly who is on 8,089 votes followed by Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton on 7,009 votes.

tw Mairead Farrell arrives at the election count. Subdued by most standards and no Come Out Ye Black and Tans, yet returning officer gives out. pic.twitter.com/PwkuJMsFOr — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) February 9, 2020

The surpluses of the three successful candidates will now be distributed followed by the elimination of the Social Democrats candidate Niall O’Tuathail.

Outgoing Fine Gael TD Seán Kyne is almost 1,000 votes behind his running mate’s votes and will lose his seat. He left the count without comment on Sunday.

Farrell is a niece of Mairéad Farrell, who was one of the Gibraltar Three shot dead by the SAS in March 1988. She received 8,464 first preference votes, just 58 votes behind poll topper Ó Cuív who received 8,522 first preference votes.

Her success is all the more remarkable given that she received just 522 first preference votes in the local elections in the Galway City east ward last year.

Ms Farrell (30) said the issue of housing in the city had been critical to her success. “We have children homeless in Galway city. People can’t get their head around that. It is simply wrong, but it is government policy” she said.

“The fact that for nine years they didn’t build a single public house in Galway city, that has repercussions. There are huge amounts looking for a social house, there are those who cannot afford their rent and there are people who have no prospect of getting a mortgage. I am 30-years-old and for my friends the prospect of owning their own home is a wild dream.”

It was also a good election for outgoing independent TD Noel Grealish who polled 8,043 first preference votes. The controversy over his comments about African migrants being “spongers” do not seem to have harmed his chances with the voters.

Candidates: Hildegarde Naughton (FG), Seán Kyne (FG), Éamon Ó Cuív (FF), Ollie Crowe (FF), Mairéad Farrell (SF), Catherine Connolly (Ind), Noel Grealish (Ind), Pauline O’Reilly (GP), Niall Ó Tuathail (Soc Dems), Niall McNelis (Lab), Conor Burke (Solidarity), Joe Loughnane (PBP), Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú), Mike Cubbard (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind).