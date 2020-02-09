Galway East results: Independent Seán Canney set to top poll

The final tally in Galway East strongly indicates the constituency outcome will be “as is” in terms of party mix: one Independent (Seán Canney); one Fianna Fáil (Anne Rabbitte) and one Fine Gael with an outside chance that Pete Roche will oust sitting TD Ciarán Cannon.

Louis O’Hara of Sinn Féin came in with an impressive 16.3 per cent of the vote based on tallies, second to Mr Canney at 18.4 per cent, but this is regarded as “first preferences with little else coming” by way of second and third preferences, according to the Fine Gael tally team.

While former minister of state Mr Canney has polled strongly he will not be elected on the first count. Fine Gael secured 29 per cent of votes, with Mr Cannon at 15 per cent and Mr Roche at 13.9 per cent – just ahead of Ms Rabbitte.

Cllr Donagh Killilea is expected to be eliminated, and his votes will have a big say in who wins the Fine Gael seat, as he is from the same area of North Galway as Mr Roche.

Of the smaller parties, Green candidate Eoin Madden polled strongest at 3.4 per cent, followed by independent Peter Reid (Social Democrats) at 2.1 per cent and Marian Spelman (Labour) at 2.0 per cent.

Candidates: Anne Rabbitte (FF), Ciarán Cannon (FG), Peter Roche (FG), Seán Canney (Ind), Donagh Killilea (FF), Deaglán Mac Canna (Renua), Eoin Madden (GP), Louis O’Hara (SF), David O’Reilly (Ind), Peter Reid (Soc Dem), Marian Spelman (Lab), Marti Ward (Aontú).