Galway County Council: Tom Welby becomes first councillor to be elected

Total of 78 candidates running in 39-seat constituency

Updated: 14 minutes ago

 

Independent Tom Welby became the first of the 949 councillors to be elected to a county council on Saturday after topping the poll in Connemara North.

Mr Welby retained his seat on Galway County Council when his 2,140 votes exceeded the quota of 1,455.

The Oughterard-based councillor said he retained his seat without using posters and paid tribute to all those who supported him.

In the same local electoral area, Fine Gael’s Eileen Mannion was elected after Mr Welby’s surplus was distributed. And, after the third count, Fianna Fáil’s Gerry King was also elected.

(First preference votes: candidates elected in bold)

Athenry-Oranmore: 7 seats

Liam Carroll (Fine Gael)

James Charity (Independent)

David Collins (Fine Gael)

Gabe Cronnelly (Independent)

Jim Cuddy (Independent)

Albert Dolan (Fianna Fáil)

Josette Farrell (Independent)

Michael Hannon (Fianna Fáil)

Shelly Herterich Quinn (Fianna Fáil)

Helen Jennings (Fine Gael)

Kenneth Keavey (Green Party)

Amanda McManus (Renua Ireland)

Louis O’Hara (Sinn Féin)

Marian Spelman (Labour Party)

Ballinasloe: 6 seats

Tim Broderick (Independent)

Harriett Bruce (Independent)

Ken Campbell (Social Democrats)

Dermot Connolly (Sinn Féin)

Michael Connolly (Fianna Fáil)

Aisling Dolan (Independent)

Aidan Donohue (Fine Gael)

Michael Finnerty (Fine Gael)

Declan Geraghty (Independent)

Peter Keaveney (Fine Gael)

Mike Kelly (Fianna Fáil)

Kenneth O’Brien (Fianna Fáil)

Conamara North: 4 seats

Críostóir Breathnach (Independent) -163

Josie Conneely (Independent) - 625

Tom Healy (Sinn Féin) - 583

Gerry King (Fianna Fáil) - 1,350 - (elected count3)

Eileen Mannion(Fine Gael) - 1,400 - (elected count 2)

Seamus Walsh (Fianna Fáil) - 1,012

Thomas Welby (Independent) - 2,140 (elected count 1)

Conamara South: 5 seats

Críostóir Breathnach (Independent)

Dáithí Ó Cualáin (Fianna Fáil)

Tomás Ó Curraoin (Independent)

Patrick Feeney (Independent)

Ann Flaherty (Fine Gael)

MacDara Hosty (Fianna Fáil)

Máirtín Lee (Fianna Fáil)

Padraig Mac An Iomaire (Fine Gael)

Alastair McKinstry (Green Party)

Kevin O’Hara (Sinn Féin)

Noel Thomas (Fianna Fáil)

Gort-Kinvara: 5 seats

Joe Byrne (Fine Gael)

Declan Diviney (Independent)

Geraldine Donohue (Independent)

Kevin Fahey (Fianna Fáil)

Gerry Finnerty (Fianna Fáil)

Hubert Geoghegan (Independent)

Fionn Kiely (Fine Gael)

Martina Kinane (Fianna Fáil)

Cormac Mac Gowan (Independents 4 Change)

PJ Murphy (Fine Gael)

Emma O’Connell (Renua Ireland)

Loughrea: 5 seats

Joe Campbell (Aontú)

Ivan Canning (Fianna Fáil)

Shane Curley (Fianna Fáil)

Pat Flanagan (Fianna Fáil)

Pat Hynes (Independent)

Eoin Madden (Independent)

Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher (Fine Gael)

Jimmy McClearn (Fine Gael)

Annemarie Roche (Sinn Féin)

Tuam: 7 seats

Billy Connelly (Independent)

Shaun Cunniffe (Independent)

Stiofán De Lundres Ó Dálaigh (Sinn Féin)

Mary Hoade (Fianna Fáil)

Colm Keaveney (Fianna Fáil)

Donagh Mark Killilea (Fianna Fáil)

Karey McHugh (Independent)

Tom McHugh (Fine Gael)

Thomas (TP) Niland (Independent)

Andrew Reddington (Fine Gael)

Pete Roche (Fine Gael)

Dermot Ryan (Independent)

Joe Sheridan (Fianna Fáil)

Martin Ward (Aontú)

