Future of Neasa Hourigan in doubt after voting against Government

The future of TD Neasa Hourigan within the Green Party is in the balance this evening after she resigned her position as party chief whip after voting against the Government on a new Bill dealing with tenant’s rights.

Ms Hourigan voted against the Government this afternoon on a Labour amendment to the Bill which would give Government the power to extend the ban on evictions and rent increases across the board again should it need to.

While she has resigned her position as party chief whip, Ms Hourigan said she wants to remain within the parliamentary party and added that she had raised her concerns with this legislation earlier this week.

It is understood this issue is now being discussed between the party leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens.

In total Ms Hourigan voted five times against the Government, including on a vote for the entire Bill itself to proceed, which political sources believe heightens the precariousness of her position.

In a statement Ms Hourigan said “this afternoon I decided to support non-government amendments proposed to the Residential Tenancies and Evaluation Bill and ultimately voted against the bill itself.

“I did this because I hold significant concerns as to the impact of the government legislation on people living in precarious tenancies.”

Ms Hourigan said in her view the legislation does “not offer enough protection for renters on eviction due to sale, recognised as a driver of homelessness, nor does it sufficiently recognise the risks posed by the rent arrears accrued during the pandemic.”

Ms Hourigan said her vote was “in line with Green Party policy and the legislation in question was not contained within the agreements made in the Programme for Government.”

“While I accept that this stance may lead to negative repercussion for me personally, I wish to remain an active member of this government and a Green Party parliamentarian.

A key part of the Bill involves a ban on evictions until January for those unable to pay their rent because of the Covid-19 pandemic which can be availed of if they make a declaration to the Residential Tenancies Board.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said the legislation would help tenants in arrears and those on a Covid-19 welfare payment, on housing assistance payment or who have lost their job because of the crisis caused by the virus.

The legislation also bans rent increases for tenants receiving the pandemic unemployment payment, or the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

All other tenancies revert to the pre-Covid rules from August 1st, except for renters whose notice of termination expired during the pandemic. They have been given an extra nine days until August 10th to vacate.

Ninety days eviction notice, not 28 as now, will have to be given to people who make a written declaration that the economic impact of Covid-19 has rendered them unable to pay their rent.

The earliest they can now be evicted is January 11th, 2021. The new legislation is introduced as the previous pandemic emergency ban on evictions and rent increases comes to an end on August 1st.

Though the Minister said the moratorium could not continue indefinitely, a swathe of Opposition TDs said it would open the door to evictions and increase homelessness which has fallen during the pandemic.

