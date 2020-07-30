Fury at plan by Government and Sinn Féin to ‘muzzle’ smaller Dáil parties

Small political parties and Independent groups are furious at a deal between Government parties, Sinn Féin and Labour to remove them from prime Dáil speaking slots and “muzzle” them.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said “it beggars belief” that the Government and Sinn Féin have come together “to exclude voices of the Social Democrats, Solidarity-People Before Profit and Independent groupings from the speaking times”.

But Tánaiste Leo Varadkar insisted “we are going to re-establish democracy in this House” and the Opposition “can try to shout us down as much as they like”.

The row erupted in the Chamber on Thursday following a stormy meeting the day before of the Dáil Reform Committee where the Government parties, Sinn Féin and Labour agreed to change the current arrangement where a representative from each party and grouping gets to speak in rotation at the start of debates.

Under the new proposal, the Government parties, Sinn Féin and Labour will speak in the first slots.

Then Government and Sinn Féin will speak again followed by the next largest party (Social Democrats) and so on.

It means the Coalition and main Opposition will get to speak before each smaller party and grouping gets a chance to be heard.

While the amount of speaking time allotted does not change, speakers from the smaller parties will not be heard until much later in the proceedings, when there is less interest in the debate.

Mr Varadkar said it “wasn’t fair” that in the previous Dáil “Independent TDs and people from micro parties got more speaking time than Government backbenchers”.

Ms Whitmore said “it is undemocratic and unfair. It is very disappointing that Sinn Féin has joined the Government on this front.”

She said it was important “that we all represent our constituents and we cannot be squeezed out of our speaking time”. She called on the Tánaiste and Sinn Féin to reconsider because it did not bode well if dissenting or opposition voices are “squeezed out of the discussion”.

Rise TD Paul Murphy claimed “the Government is trying to muzzle the Opposition” and it was not about the amount of speaking time.

But Mr Varadkar said every TD’s mandate “is equal” and “we had a situation in the previous Dáil where Government backbenchers could not get speaking time”.

He said “Independent deputies and people from micro parties got more speaking time than Government backbenchers did and that wasn’t fair.”

In a tweet on Thursday evening People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett claimed Sinn Féin was “stepping back from support” for the plan which he described as “democratic sabotage”.

As the Dáil prepared to vote later tonight on the proposal he predicted “there’ll be murder here tonight”.