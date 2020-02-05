Funeral of Tipperary candidate Marese Skehan to take place on Thursday

The funeral of Tipperary general election candidate Marese Skehan will take place in Thurles on Thursday.

Ms Skehan died suddenly on Monday and was an Independent candidate in the five seat constituency. Ms Skehan was a home help co-ordinator with Thurles Community Social Services, Mid-Western Health Board and the HSE since 1982. It is understood she had previously clashed with the Catholic Church in her bid to have women ordained to the priesthood.

Her family, who were farmers, were well-known in Thurles and also owned a pub in the town.

Ms Skehan had been due to attend an open meeting with candidates in the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Monday evening.

She is survived by her brothers Jim, Gerard and Fr William, sisters Hilary, Kay and Michelle, nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by her parents Liam and Mai.

Ms Skehan will be reposing in Hugh Ryan’s funeral home in on Slievenamon Road, Thurles from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday. Funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 10am on Thursday with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ms Skehan’s family has asked that any donations, if desired, be made to Thurles Meals on Wheels.

Independent TD Michael Lowry said he knew Ms Skehan for “many years” and that she “cared passionately about the plight of the underprivileged and disadvantaged”.

“She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her,” he said.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said Ms Skehan’s death was “a huge shock to the people of Tipperary”.