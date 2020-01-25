Funeral of Seamus Mallon to be held in Co Armagh on Monday

The funeral of former Northern Ireland deputy first minister Seamus Mallon will take place on Monday.

Primate of All Ireland and Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin will be chief celebrant during the service at the Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, near Markethill, Co Armagh, where Mr Mallon lived all his life.

Local parish priest Fr Michael Woods will concelebrate the noon Mass.

RTÉ is to broadcast the service on its NewsNow channel, which is available online and as an app, according to a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Armagh. It will also be live-streamed online.

Former SDLP deputy leader Mr Mallon died on Friday after a short illness, aged 83.