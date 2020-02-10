Funeral of Keane Mulready-Woods to take place in Drogheda this week

The funeral of Keane Mulready-Woods, who was brutally murdered nearly a month ago, is due to take place on Thursday in Drogheda.

The 17-year-old’s funeral mass will be held in the Holy Family Church in Ballsgrove, Drogheda at 11am on Thursday, February 13th.

Gardaí believe Mulready-Woods was killed in Drogheda on January 12th. His body was dismembered in what is believed to be connected to the ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Limbs discovered in a bag in Darndale in north Dublin were later confirmed as those of Mulready-Woods. More remains were discovered in a stolen car found ablaze on a laneway near Croke Park in Dublin’s north inner city early.

DNA testing carried out on the remains confirmed they were those of the teenager, who was last seen at about 6pm in Drogheda on January 12th.

Gardaí said in late January that some of the teenager’s remains had yet to be located. It is unclear whether all of his remains have been found.