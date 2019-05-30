Full recount of ballots announced for Ireland South

A full recount has been announced in the Ireland South constituency following a re-check of votes on Thursday morning.

The recount will determine who will take the fifth and final seat in the tightly fought constituency where just 327 votes separated the fifth and sixth candidates.

The recheck and recount was ordered after Green Party Senator, Grace O’Sullivan, looked poised to take the fifth and final “cold storage” seat in the constituency. She secured 98,706 votes putting her ahead of her rival Liadh Ní Riada of Sinn Féin on 98,379 votes.

Returning officer Martin Harvey said a recount was requested by Sinn Féin and he had agreed to the application by the Ní Riada camp. The recheck got under way at 9am on Thursday at Nemo Rangers GAA club in Cork. If that proves to be unsatisfactory a full recount may take place in the city next Tuesday. This could last several days.

It involved an examination of each bundle of fifty votes belonging to Ms O’Sullivan and Ms Ní Riada to ensure they have been allocated correctly. When this re check is completed either party could request a full recount.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael MEP and former GAA President Sean Kelly topped the poll and was elected on the ninth count on Tuesday with 119,883 votes. Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher secured the second seat yesterday having receiving a massive 38, 767 transfers from his running mate Councillor Malcolm Byrne in the seventeenth count. This brought his vote to 131,652.

Independent TD Mick Wallace garnered 112,441 votes whilst Sitting Fine MEP Deirdre Clune is on 111,012. They will be elected without reaching the quota of 119,866. Ireland South, which is a five seater constituency, spans 12 counties. Two hundred count staff have spent four days counting 750,000 ballots in a cumbersome process involving huge volumes of paper.

A tired but gracious Senator O’Sullivan said she understood the basis for the recount.

“750,000 votes have been counted in the last few days. You can understand when it comes down to a few small hundred an error could be made. At this point of time I am the holder of the fifth seat. The Brexit seat. The seat of uncertainty. I hope to hold it. It is what it is and I am big and strong enough to keep going.”

The holders of “cold storage” seats in Ireland South and Dublin will be placed in reserve until Brexit happens and British MEPs leave the European Parliament.

Largest party

Fine Gael is set to be the largest Irish party in the European Parliament, with an expected five MEPs out of a total of 13.

Fine Gael won two seats in Midlands North West, where sitting MEP Mairéad McGuinness was joined by party colleague Maria Walsh. Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy and Independent Luke “Ming” Flanagan retained their seats in the four-seat constituency.

In addition to Mr Seán Kelly in Ireland South, Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald was elected in Dublin, along with Ciarán Cuffe of the Green Party, Clare Daly of Independents4Change and Barry Andrews of Fianna Fáil, who took the fourth Brexit seat in that constituency.

Four by-elections will be needed to fill the Dáil vacancies created by Mr Wallace in Wexford, Ms Daly in Dublin Fingal, Ms Fitzgerald in Dublin Mid West and Mr Kelleher in Cork North Central.

Independents4Change’s Mick Wallace was poised to be elected last night, along with Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune.