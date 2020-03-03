Full list of Seanad candidates nominated so far

The Seanad has 60 seats and is made up of five vocational panels and two university panels.

The Taoiseach of the incoming government gets to decide on 11 Senators, while incoming TDs, outgoing Senators and local authority councillors elect the 43 Senators on the five vocational panels.

There are six senators elected by graduates of NUI colleges and Trinity College Dublin.

The following is a full list of the candidates who are nominated so far.

FIVE VOCATIONAL PANELS (43 seats in total)

Agricultural panel (11 seats)

Senator Brian Ó Dómhnaill, Gortahork, Co Donegal (Ind)

Senator Denis O’Donovan, Schull, Co Cork (FF)

Senator Victor Boyhan, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin (Ind)

Senator Tim Lombard, Minane Bridge, Co Cork (FG)

Senator Ian Marshall, Mowhan, Co Armagh, (Ind)

Senator Paul Daly, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath (FF)

Former TD Thomas McEllistrim, Tralee, Co Kerry (FF)

Former TD Niall Blaney, Letterkenny, Co Donegal (FF)

Former Labour TD Dominic Hannigan, Drogheda, Co Louth

Senator Maria Byrne, Limerick (FG)

Former TD Kevin O’Keeffe, Mitchelstown, Co Cork (FF)

Cllr Seamus Coyle, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan (FF)

Cllr Shane P O’Reilly, Mullagh, Co Cavan (FF)

Senator Paddy Burke, Castlebar, Co Mayo (FG)

Richard Mulcahy, Arklow, Co Wicklow, farmer, businessman

Dermot Cantillon, Mountrath, Co Laois, chairman Naas Racecourse

Former TD Pat Deering, Rathvilly, Co Carlow (FG)

Cllr Paul Hayes, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork (SF)

Cllr Aisling Dolan, Ballinasloe, Co Galway (FG)

Minister of State, former TD, Michael D’Arcy, Gorey, Co Wexford (FG)

Former TD Eugene Murphy, Strokestown, Co Roscommon (FF)

Cllr Annie Hoey, Drogheda, Co Meath (Lab)

Senator Pippa Hackett, Tullamore, Co Offaly (GP)

Cllr Gerry Murray, Charlestown, Co Mayo (SF)

Former MEP Lynn Boylan, Clondalkin, Dublin (SF)

Patrick Kent, New Ross, Co Wexford, farmer

Cultural and educational panel (5 seats)

Former TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony, Bandon, Co Cork (FF)

Éamonn Walsh, Walkinstown, Dublin, barrister

Cllr Shane Curley, Loughrea, Co Galway (FF)

Senator Fintan Warfield, Inchicore, Dublin (SF)

Jack Mulcahy, Ranelagh, Dublin, publisher, chairman Irish Arts Review

Former TD Malcolm Byrne, Gorey, Co Wexford (FF)

Cllr Michael “Moegie” Maher, Loughrea, Co Galway (FG)

Senator Gabrielle McFadden, Athlone, Co Westmeath (FG)

Mary Newman Julian, Cashel, Co Tipperary, veterinary practitioner (FG)

Cllr Deirdre Conroy, Clonskeagh, Dublin, (FF)

Cllr Joe Conway, Tramore, Co Waterford (Ind)

Cllr Kate Feeney, Stillorgan, Dublin (FF)

Senator, Minister of State Sean Kyne, Moycullen, Co Galway (FG)

Angela Flynn, Cork, UCC lecturer in nursing (Soc Dems)

Cllr John McGahon, Dundalk, Co Louth (FG)

Former TD Tom Neville, Rathkeale, Co Limerick (FG)

Former TD Lisa Chambers, Castlebar, Co Mayo (FF)

Former TD Declan Breathnach, Dundalk, Co Louth (FF)

Paul Lawless, Knock, Co Mayo, teacher (Aontú)

Saoirse McHugh, Achill, Co Mayo, environmentalist (GP)

Labour Panel (11 seats)

Cllr Órla Leyden, Roscommon (FF)

Cllr Aengus O’Rourke, Athlone, Co Roscommon (FF)

Former senator John Hanafin, Thurles, Co Tipperary (FF)

Sarah Walshe, Newbridge, Co Kildare, member Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces

Senator Robbie Gallagher, Silverstream, Co Monaghan (FF)

Senator Ned O’Sullivan, Listowel, Co Kerry (FF)

Senator Gerard Craughwell, Leopardstown, Dublin (Ind)

Senator Paul Gavan, Castleconnell, Co Limerick (SF)

Martina Harkin-Kelly, Ballisodare, Co Sligo, president Irish Nurses and Midwives Association

Cllr Marie Sherlock, Phibsborough, Dublin (Lab)

Michael Smyth, Drumcondra, Dublin, senior vice-president Fórsa trade union

Eileen Flynn, Ardara, Co Donegal, development officer National Traveller Women’s Forum

Senator Joe O’Reilly, Bailieboro, Co Cavan (FG)

Cllr John Cummins, Waterford (FG)

Senator Jerry Buttimer, Bishopstown, Co Cork (FG)

Former TD Pat Casey, Glendalough, Bray, Co Wicklow (FF)

Former TD Shane Cassells, Navan, Co Meath (FF)

Senator Máire Devine, Kilmainham, Dublin (SF)

Cllr Pauline O’Reilly, Galway city (GP)

Industrial and commercial panel (9 seats)

Senator Aidan Davitt, Mullingar, Co Westmeath (FF)

Former councillor Joe Corr, Dublin (Ind)

Cllr Pat Hynes, Loughrea, Co Galway ( Ind)

Senator Catherine Noone, Dublin (FG)

Former TD Áine Collins, Mallow, Co Cork (FG)

Cllr Garrett Keller, Ballincollig, Co Cork (FG)

Cllr Barry Ward, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin (FG)

Michael Anthony Vaughan, Lahinch, Co Clare, hotelier

Cllr Tom MacSharry, Sligo, (FF)

Senator Frances Black, Dublin (Ind)

Arthur Griffin, Thurles, Co Tipperary, barrister (FF)

Cllr James Geoghegan, Dublin (FG)

Senator Gerry Horkan, Goatstown, Dublin (FF)

Former senator Tom Sheahan, Rathmore, Co Kerry (FG)

Declan James Allen, Rathmolyon, Co Meath, senior lecturer in logistics, TU Dublin

Cllr Danny Byrne, Dublin, (FG)

Former TD Timmy Dooley, Tulla, Co Clare (FF)

Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen, Kenmare, Co Kerry (FG)

Patrick Hunt, Moate, Co Westmeath, senior assistant chief fire officer for Westmeath

Cllr Edward Timmins, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow (FG)

Linda O’Shea Farren, Dublin, arts manager (FG)

Cllr Emma Blain, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown (FG)

Cllr Ollie Crowe, Galway City (FF)

Cllr Patsy O’Brien, Claremorris, Co Mayo (FG)

Éamonn Walsh, Walkinstown, Dublin, barrister

Patrick Kinsella, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, entrepreneur

Cllr Sharon Keogan, Duleek, Co Meath (Ind)

Cllr Sharon Tolan, Bettystown, Co Meath (FG)

Cllr John Paul O’Shea, Mallow, Co Cork (FG)

Cllr Micheál Carrigy, Ballinalee, Co Longford (FG)

Cllr Nigel Dineen, Castlerea, Co Roscommon (Ind)

Senator Catherine Ardagh, Crumlin, Dublin (FF)

Niall Ó Tuathail, Shantalla, Galway, healthcare reform adviser (Soc Dems)

Cllr Mark Wall, Athy, Co Kildare (Lab)

Former MP Elisha McCallion, Derry city (SF)

Administrative panel (7 seats)

Senator Martin Conway, Ennistymon, Co Clare (FG)

Senator Diarmuid Wilson, Cavan (FF)

Senator Mark Daly, Kenmare, Co Kerry (FF)

Cllr Mick Cahill, Colehill, Co Longford (FF)

Senator John Dolan, Sutton, Co Dublin (Ind)

Cllr Joe Malone, Kilkenny (FF)

Salome Mbugua Henry, Portarlington, Co Offaly, co-president European Network of Migrant Women

Anne-Marie Flanagan, Ennistymon, Co Clare, mental health professional

Tony Geoghegan, Castleknock, Dublin, former chief executive Merchants Quay Ireland

John Bosco Conama, Dublin, Assistant Professor deaf studies, TCD

Former TD Fiona O’Loughlin, Newbridge, Co Kildare (FF)

Cllr Thomas J Welby, Oughterard, Co Galway (Ind)

Former TD Noel Rock, Santry, Dublin (FG)

Cllr Emer Currie, Westmanstown, Dublin (FG)

Cllr Garret Ahearn, Clonmel, Co Tipperary (FG)

Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee, Donabate, Co Dublin (FF)

Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, Belfast (SF)

Timothy J Hogan, Upper Fair Hill, Cork, human rights activist, community development co-ordinator

Cllr Rebecca Moynihan, Rialto, Dublin (Lab)

TWO UNIVERSITY PANELS (6 SEATS)

NUI (National University of Ireland) panel (3 seats)

Abbas Ali O’Shea, director of AFA (educational) Consultancy

Jennifer Butler, folklorist UCC lecturer

Ruth Coppinger, former Solidarity TD

Eoin Delahunty, operations manager

Karen Devine, DCU lecturer in government

Eva Elizabeth Dowling, Green Party councillor

Garbhán Downey, publisher

Mick Finn, Cork City councillor (Ind)

Peter Finnegan, PR consultant, member of NUI Maynooth governing body

Laura Harmon, leadership co-ordinator National Women’s Council of Ireland

Michelle Healy, member UCC governing body

Rory Hearne, assistant professor social policy, NUI Maynooth

Alice Mary Higgins, Senator (Ind)

Marcus Matthews, managing director Regional Internet Service Providers Association

Michael McDowell, Senator, senior counsel (Ind)

Rónán Mullen, Senator (Ind)

Brendan Price, chief executive Irish Seal Sanctuary

Keith Scanlon, electrical and electronic engineer,

Anne Staunton Barrett, retailer

Trinity College Dublin panel (3 seats)

Abbas Ali O’Shea, director AFA (educational) Consultancy

Ivana Bacik, Labour Senator

Derek John Byrne, academic, media professional

Tom Clonan, academic, journalist, disability campaigner

Hugo MacNeill, consultant, non-profit sector

David Norris, Senator (Ind)

Joseph O’Gorman, company director, administrator Central Societies Committee, TCD

William Priestley, Green Party county councillor

Lynn Ruane, Senator (Ind)

Keith Scanlon, electrical and electronic engineer