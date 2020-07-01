Full line up of junior ministers unveiled as new Taoiseach criticised for snub

A Fianna Fáil TD has accused Taoiseach Micheál Martin of insulting him and his community by passing him over for a junior ministerial post.

His comments came as 17 junior ministers were appointed on Wednesday.

The final Fianna Fáil junior ministerial line up is: Anne Rabbitte, Niall Collins, Robert Troy, Mary Butler, Jack Chambers, Charlie McConalogue, and Thomas Byrne.

Dara Calleary, the Government Chief Whip, is a super junior minister who sits at Cabinet.

Mr Calleary has also been given responsibility for sport and the Gaeltacht.

The Fine Gael junior ministers are Colm Brophy, Josepha Madigan, Peter Burke, Frank Feighan, Martin Heydon, Damien English and Patrick O’Donovan.

Hildegard Naughton is Fine Gael’s super junior minister at the Cabinet table.

The Greens’ junior ministers are Joe O’Brien, Ossian Smyth and Malcolm Noonan. Senator Pippa Hackett is the party’s super junior at the Cabinet table.

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan, who was the party’s chief whip, said Mr Martin had “insulted me and my community” not appointing him a junior minister.

He said he is “very, very disappointed with being let down”. He said Fianna Fáil held two out of three seats in his constituency.

Mr Moynihan said he “worked extremely hard over nine years to rebuild (the) party, took a lot of stick in terms of picking candidates” but got “no thanks”.

“He has insulted me and my community,” Mr Moynihan said.

“Very, very disappointed with him.”

Earlier Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan turned down an offer of a junior ministerial post.

Mr O’Callaghan told The Irish Times he was offered a junior position in the Department of Justice, with responsibility for law reform.

“I was asked this afternoon by an Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, to accept an appointment as minister of state in the government. Having thought carefully about this offer I have decided not to accept,” he said.

“The reason I am not accepting is because I believe my energy and abilities will be better used as a backbench Fianna Fáil TD rather than as a junior member of government.

“At a time when many of our party’s senior members will be preoccupied with their ministerial duties, I want to devote more time to strengthening our great party by making it a more attractive option for young voters. I also believe Fianna Fáil needs strong voices outside government who can ensure that our party’s identity can be protected during the term of this coalition government.

“I wish Micheál and his government every success in the years ahead.”

The outgoing Fine Gael Minister for Education Joe McHugh is understood to have also turned down a junior ministerial post.

‘Votegate’

Mr Chambers has been appointed Minister of State at the Department of Finance with responsibility for financial institutions.

Fianna Fáil Limerick TD Niall Collins has appointed Minister of State for Higher Education. When the “votegate” scandal erupted in the Dáil last year he lost his portfolio as the party’s spokesman on jobs, enterprise and innovation.

Josepha Madigan has been appointed as the Minister of State in the Department of Education.

The Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green party leaders did not co-ordinate their appointments for the senior ministries resulting in controversy over the absence of a minister in the West.