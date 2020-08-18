Full Cabinet meeting to discuss coronavirus measures

A full Cabinet meeting will take place on Monday morning with Government ministers expected to discuss further coronavirus restrictions.

The meeting was scheduled at short notice, leading to speculation that further restrictions to combat the recent rise in cases could be introduced. One political source suggested new enforcement measures may be on the cards, requiring the approval of the full Cabinet.

However, it is understood there will be no further county lockdowns arising from the meeting.

It was previously expected that only the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 would meet would meet on Tuesday to discuss the latest recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team, which held a lengthy meeting on Monday to discuss the recent increase in case numbers and the merits of any new restrictions.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Monday evening an additional 56 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the State. The news follows the reporting of an additional 266 cases over the weekend.

The latest figures see the total number of deaths in the Republic remain at 1,774, while the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 27,313.

Political sources said that further restrictions on nursing home visits could be introduced, while trends in testing, and current outbreaks in meat plants and other facilities are also set to be on the Cabinet agenda.